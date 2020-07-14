Prestige Estates acquires stake in DB (BKC) Realtors

Realty firm Prestige Estates on Tuesday said its subsidiary has acquired equity stake in DB (BKC) Realtors. In a regulatory filing, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd said its subsidiary Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures has acquired 1,17,503 equity shares representing 25.64 pc of equity share capital of DB (BKC) Realtors Pvt Ltd from IIRF XI Holdings.

It also acquired 20,961 shares representing 4.57 per cent of the equity share capital of DB (BKC) Realtors as well as 20,961 redeemable optionally convertible cumulative preference shares representing 4.57 per cent of the redeemable optionally convertible cumulative preference share capital of DB (BKC) Realtors from Vistra ITCL (India) (previously known as IL&FS Trust Company), the filing added. DB (BKC) Realtors is a group company of DB Realty.