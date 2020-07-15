Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 15

Virgin Atlantic has agreed a 1.2 billion pound ($1.51 billion) rescue package securing the airline for the next five years. Deutsche Lufthansa said that the European Commission has caused permanent damage to its business model after forcing it to surrender slots at two of its hubs in return for approval of a 9 billion euro bailout by the German government.

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK orders ban of new Huawei equipment from end of year
Virgin Atlantic secures 1.2 bln stg rescue package to keep flying

Lufthansa accuses EU of damaging its business model

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed plans to ban Chinese telecoms company Huawei as a supplier. Virgin Atlantic has agreed a 1.2 billion pound ($1.51 billion) rescue package securing the airline for the next five years.

Deutsche Lufthansa said that the European Commission has caused permanent damage to its business model after forcing it to surrender slots at two of its hubs in return for approval of a 9 billion euro bailout by the German government. ($1 = 0.7949 pounds)

