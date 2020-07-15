Left Menu
Air New Zealand opens domestic lounge at Auckland Airport

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Liz Fraser says it’s fantastic to open the refreshed Auckland Domestic Lounge.

Air New Zealand opens domestic lounge at Auckland Airport
The planned refurbishment of the Air New Zealand Domestic Lounge in Auckland commenced in January and paused during Alert Level 4 before work was restarted. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand has opened its refreshed domestic lounge at Auckland Airport today.

The lounge has 375 seats available for customers.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Liz Fraser says it's fantastic to open the refreshed Auckland Domestic Lounge.

"We have redone the bar and barista station to provide more space for customers to enjoy a coffee or drink while taking in views of the runway. We've also refreshed the café zone and added more showers for those wanting to freshen up before they fly.

"We now have two Air New Zealand lounges available at Auckland Airport for our customers – our refreshed domestic lounge located through security for those flying on our main trunk routes, as well as our regional lounge located by the regional gates at the far end of the domestic terminal for customers catching a flight on one of our smaller turboprop aircraft.

"Both lounges have the same food and beverage offering and plenty of space to relax or get some work done before flying. We look forward to welcoming customers to both our lounges in Auckland with more and more New Zealanders beginning to fly again."

The planned refurbishment of the Air New Zealand Domestic Lounge in Auckland commenced in January and paused during Alert Level 4 before work was restarted. The airline's regional lounge which opened at the end of last year has seating for up to 265 customers.

