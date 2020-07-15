Left Menu
Promote your brand by penning down your thoughts on Indibeam Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir)Ahmedabad-based young digital entrepreneur, Rahul Prajapati has created a platform to aspire the writers who wants to read, write as well as want their posts to be shared across the world.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 11:07 IST
Indibeam Launches Earning Platform for Writers Across the Country

Promote your brand by penning down your thoughts on Indibeam Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir)Ahmedabad-based young digital entrepreneur, Rahul Prajapati has created a platform to aspire the writers who wants to read, write as well as want their posts to be shared across the world. He started a website name Indibeam with his partners Abhishek Jungi and Rajesh Sardhara. If anyone want to promote their brand, they can easily reach to Indibeam website and turn their thoughts into words with a huge readership. Consequently, you no longer must think twice before putting up your best-chosen words to get started. So, if someone is looking for a platform to truly express themselves, they can join the bandwagon of change on Indibeam. As a result, the way you spread your words has been transformed and your voice will be heard. In the compassionate world where young mind unites, comes out the success glowing like the first ray of sunrise. From the world of vision, this digital platform is enjoying the journey of acquiring its dreams now. Indibeam’s first and foremost concern is their writers. It promises to stand by the side of their writers guiding them in each path and supporting them. Indibeam is the digital revolution steadily taking heights that need no watching back. They are focused on their area of work and are the fastest-growing writers’ community platform. Rahul said that, “If your article is getting appreciation, then we will promote your content and reach many more audiences. You can easily promote and market your brands by penning down on our website. Our future plan is to give revenue to our writers based on the appreciation given by the readers.” Rahul also has five-year experience in digital marketing to help businesses to achieve their goal. He is specialized in developing a marketing plans and strategies to expand businesses on social media and other digital platforms. He has expertise in Facebook Ads, SEO, Twitter, Google Ads, Instagram Marketing and YouTube Marketing. He is famous for providing digital solutions suitable as per client’s requirement that too at very competitive cost. Rahul Prajapati has more than 50K followers on Twitter and 1 million reach on all over Social Media platforms. For more details, please visit: www.rahulreply.com or www.indibeam.com. Image: Rahul Prajapati - Digital Marketing Expert PWRPWR

