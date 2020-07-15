Mace-ANAROCK Collaboration to Deliver Tech-driven Construction Solutions to Indian Real Estate

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Mace, the international consultancy and construction company, and ANAROCK Group, India’s leading real estate services company have announced a collaboration to bring unique real estate services to immediately benefit the Indian market as we settle into the ‘new normal’ post the COVID-19 pandemic. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a new and integrated project management service to Indian developers, helping to deliver real estate projects and vital infrastructure.

This collaboration will bring about a quantum change in how Indian real estate is designed, constructed and operated, particularly during and post COVID-19 when technology will become instrumental. Focusing on innovation in management and construction, Mace has delivered some of the world’s major programmes and projects such as the London 2012 Olympic Games and the 2019 Pan American and Parapan Games in Lima. ANAROCK, which has successfully completed exclusive sales mandates for over 400 Indian residential projects, is coordinating with the country’s leading developers to give them a decisive edge by using these services. Through the Mace-ANAROCK collaboration, the objective is to leverage on technology such as virtual reality, apps and offsite technology/design for manufacture and assembly that can be used to improve safety and expedite construction timelines.

By using data analytics, modern methods of construction and digital tools, Mace-ANAROCK focuses on innovative project delivery to upskill the workforce and train people for jobs of the future. Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group says, "The Mace and ANAROCK collaboration will focus on expert consultancy services for construction and project delivery across sectors including mixed-use office and retail developments, residential projects including student accommodation, and industrial and manufacturing plants. We are timing this collaboration for Indian real estate’s post-coronavirus reboot when the Indian construction sector will need tech-driven, cost-optimized solutions in the post-COVID-19 revival phase. We will be offering these solutions to real estate developers and government agencies focused on infrastructure deployment.” Davendra Dabasia, International Managing Director - Mace says, “We are delighted to collaborate with ANAROCK, the company that has helped quality developers with their sales to now deliver vital infrastructure the country needs. Our collaboration is grounded in a shared vision of India’s post-crisis future, based on innovation and prosperity.

In a time of prolonged uncertainty, our aim is to transform project delivery with an innovative approach to management and construction, helping our clients to accurately design, plan and deliver real estate assets. By collaborating with the leading real estate advisor on the Indian market, we are covering every stage of project delivery, integrating the full lifecycle of an asset with our combined expertise.” In India, Mace has helped deliver residential schemes such as The Crest in Gurgaon, and major mixed-use developments such as My Pad in Lucknow, that have transformed their local areas into thriving communities. They were also instrumental in helping create a world-class airport terminal at Mumbai International Airport. Mace has implemented the use of digital tools and safety processes in India which has had significant impact in improving the safety standards of not only all the project sites it operates on but also across the industry.

ANAROCK will use its local service experience in real estate, including residential and strategic advisory, land services and investment management to strengthen the partnership. ANAROCK has already signed up major names like Godrej Properties, Tata Housing and Shapoorji Pallonji for these consultancy-based services. From investment and project management to construction delivery and fit-out, the Mace-ANAROCK collaboration will combine global best practices in construction and project management with local expertise to cover the whole delivery cycle for real estate assets.

About Mace Mace is an international consultancy and construction company, founded and built on exceptional people, a commitment to service excellence and a deep-rooted entrepreneurial spirit. We employ over 6,300 people across five global hubs, with a turnover of £2.35bn. We develop, consult, construct and operate some of the world’s most inspiring projects and programmes.

Find out more about what makes us different: www.macegroup.com. About ANAROCK ANAROCK is India’s leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East.

The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking and Technology, Retail, Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Warehousing and Logistics, Investment Management, Research and Strategic Advisory & Valuations. The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favourable and efficient results.

ANAROCK has a team of over 2000 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR – Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and GCC markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 400 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage. Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

