Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. urges Venezuela to dismantle criminal gangs running gold, bauxite mines

Venezuelan security and military forces fail to prevent crimes and have participated in some violence against miners, the U.N. human rights office said in a report on Wednesday. "Authorities should take immediate steps to end labour and sexual exploitation, child labour and human trafficking, and should dismantle criminal groups controlling mining activities," Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:21 IST
U.N. urges Venezuela to dismantle criminal gangs running gold, bauxite mines
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Some gold, diamond and bauxite mines in the Venezuelan Amazon are largely controlled by criminal gangs who exploit, beat, and even kill workers, a United Nations investigation has found. Venezuelan security and military forces fail to prevent crimes and have participated in some violence against miners, the U.N. human rights office said in a report on Wednesday.

"Authorities should take immediate steps to end labor and sexual exploitation, child labor, and human trafficking, and should dismantle criminal groups controlling mining activities," Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement. Her deputy Nada Al-Nashif will present the report later on Wednesday to the Human Rights Council, where Venezuela's ambassador Jorge Valero is expected to speak. There was no immediate response from Venezuela, one of the U.N. body's 47 members, to a Reuters request for comment.

The U.N. report, referring to an area known as the Orinoco Mining Arc, said: "Much of the mining activity within and beyond AMO is controlled by organized criminal groups or armed elements." Nearly 150 men and women are reported to have died in or around the mines from March 2016 to 2020, with security forces implicated in half of the incidents, it said, adding that the government had not replied to its request for information.

"According to accounts received ... bodies of miners are often thrown into old mining pits used as clandestine graves," it said. The miners, who include young children, lack employment contracts and are exposed to mercury contamination and malaria, the report said.

It called for the government of President Nicolas Maduro to regularise mining activities and ensure that they meet international legal and environmental standards. Created by a government decree in 2016, the area of some 42,800 square miles (111,000 sq km) in ​​the Venezuelan Amazon is equivalent to 12 percent of the national territory.

Gold, diamonds, coltan, iron, and bauxite are mined. Venezuela's central bank has not published data since 2018 on gold and other mineral supplies exports, their destination, or foreign currency earnings, the report said.

The Maduro government has supported small-scale mining since 2016 to bring in revenue amid an economic crisis. Operations have expanded as the United States has increased sanctions meant to force him from power. Criminal groups have become more active since concessions for foreign mining companies were terminated in 2011, the report said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

19 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya; state tally at 337

Nineteen BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, taking the northeastern states tally to 337, officials said. The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 289, of which 205 are Bor...

FEATURE-No jobs, few crops: Coronavirus and pests leave Nepal fearing hunger

By Aadesh Subedi PYUTHAN, Nepal, July 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two months ago, Krishna Prasad Jaisi lost his job as a chef in neighbouring India when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the hotel where he worked. With the business sti...

BJP stages protest seeking CBI probe into party MLA's death

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday staged demonstrations in front of police stations across West Bengal, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged murder of party MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Alleging that West Bengal has been turned into a...

Martial on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine: Darren Fletcher

Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher has said that Anthony Martial is on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine. Martial is currently enjoying a stellar run with United as he has registered 21 goals in 41 appearances for the sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020