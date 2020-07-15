JioMeet sees 5 million downloands within days of launch: Ambani
Addressing the company's 43rd annual general meeting, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch. According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:22 IST
Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said India's first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch. Reliance Industries earlier this week launched the JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling, which is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.
JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and web. Addressing the company's 43rd annual general meeting, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch.
According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others. But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Mukesh Ambani
- Zoom
- iOS
- Windows
- macOS
- Android
- Reliance Industries
ALSO READ
Loan recasts to only defer problem, NPAs may zoom up to 14pc due to COVID-19: S&P
Zverev breaks quarantine protocol; Kyrgios, Becker involved in war of words
Tennis-Kyrgios, Becker in war of words over Zverev's partying video
Zoom misses its own deadline to publish its first transparency report
Jeremy signs up with sports management firm IOS