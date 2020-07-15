Left Menu
Development News Edition

JioMeet sees 5 million downloands within days of launch: Ambani

Addressing the company's 43rd annual general meeting, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch. According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:22 IST
JioMeet sees 5 million downloands within days of launch: Ambani
Mukesh Ambani (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said India's first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch. Reliance Industries earlier this week launched the JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling, which is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.

JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and web. Addressing the company's 43rd annual general meeting, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch.

According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others. But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

19 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya; state tally at 337

Nineteen BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, taking the northeastern states tally to 337, officials said. The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 289, of which 205 are Bor...

FEATURE-No jobs, few crops: Coronavirus and pests leave Nepal fearing hunger

By Aadesh Subedi PYUTHAN, Nepal, July 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two months ago, Krishna Prasad Jaisi lost his job as a chef in neighbouring India when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the hotel where he worked. With the business sti...

BJP stages protest seeking CBI probe into party MLA's death

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday staged demonstrations in front of police stations across West Bengal, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged murder of party MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Alleging that West Bengal has been turned into a...

Martial on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine: Darren Fletcher

Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher has said that Anthony Martial is on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine. Martial is currently enjoying a stellar run with United as he has registered 21 goals in 41 appearances for the sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020