India's Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins

India's Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal winsReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:32 IST
India's Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected profit for the June quarter, as the software services firm managed to secure large deals from clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bengaluru-based company's net profit climbed to 42.33 billion rupees ($563.8 million) from 37.98 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39.87 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue rose 8.5% to 236.65 billion rupees.
