France says EU deal this week on recovery plan is possible

France says EU deal this week on recovery plan is possibleReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:37 IST
France believes it is possible to reach an EU deal at the end of the week on the European recovery plan and budget, the office of the French presidency said on Wednesday.
It also said that France could obtain a European subsidy of nearly 40 billion euros ($45.76 billion) to help finance the French recovery plan. ($1 = 0.8740 euros)
