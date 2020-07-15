Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch group DSM and France's Avril to start plant protein output in 2022

Dutch nutrition company Royal DSM and French agri-food group Avril said on Wednesday they would start production of rapeseed (canola)-based protein for the food industry as of 2022 as they aim to benefit from the booming plant-protein market.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:59 IST
Dutch group DSM and France's Avril to start plant protein output in 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dutch nutrition company Royal DSM and French agri-food group Avril said on Wednesday they would start production of rapeseed (canola)-based protein for the food industry as of 2022 as they aim to benefit from the booming plant-protein market. The partners have formed a joint venture called Olatein in which DSM has a 75% stake and the remaining share held by farmer-owned Avril, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

An increasing number of international agri-food groups, including Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill, and France's Roquette, are betting on the plant-based protein market because of expectations of a lack of protein globally and a trend towards eating less red meat. "With the global population continuing to grow and the demand for healthy and nutritious proteins on the rise, the world needs sustainable solutions," Patrick Niels, President of DSM Food Specialties, said in the joint statement.

"Our partnership with Avril enables the production of CanolaPRO, a high-quality and nutritious protein that supports our customers to provide consumers around the world with better tasting, more enjoyable meat and dairy alternatives in line with the market trends." The global plant-based protein market was estimated at $18.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach $40.6 billion by 2025, research company MarketsandMarkets said.

Avril will also invest in the upstream supply of Olatein with non-genetically modified rapeseed meal for a crushing unit to be set up at one of its existing facilities in Dieppe in northern France. Work is due to start this summer. Avril declined to give financial details.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Confusion amid reports Thailand's top economic team to resign

Thailands Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and economic policy guru and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak are planning to resign their posts, local media reported on WednesdayReuters could not independently confirm the online repo...

NITI Aayog and USAID co-chair SG Pillar India Energy Modeling Forum 

Sustainable Growth Pillar is an important pillar of IndiaUS Strategic Energy Partnership co-chaired by NITI Aayog and USAID. The SG pillar entails energy data management, energy modelling and collaboration on low carbon technologies as thre...

English lockdown might have reduced COVID-19 infections more than thought - scientists

The reproductive number of COVID-19 in England may be lower than previously thought in May, research published by British scientists said on Wednesday, suggesting the governments COVID-19 lockdown worked to reduce infection rates. British P...

Positive news on Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine could come on Thursday - ITV

Positive news on initial trials of the University of Oxfords potential COVID-19 vaccine that has been licensed to AstraZeneca could be announced as soon as Thursday, ITVs political editor Robert Peston said, citing a source. The project has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020