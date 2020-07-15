Shriram Automall has been spreading smiles and happiness through Junior Picasso 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu
Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's largest platform for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, has created new benchmark on July 12, 2020, when it conducted the first of its kind, grand and most entertaining Junior Picasso 2020 Award Show to culminate very unique and successful painting competition "Junior Picasso 2020."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:10 IST
Shriram Automall. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/Digpu): Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's largest platform for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, has created new benchmark on July 12, 2020, when it conducted the first of its kind, grand and most entertaining Junior Picasso 2020 Award Show to culminate very unique and successful painting competition "Junior Picasso 2020." Shriram Automall always believes in developing a relationship with its buyers, sellers, and employees. Thus, the company introduced a super exciting "Junior Picasso 2020" drawing competition on May 23, 2020, to bind all stakeholders across India in a single objective. It was an open competition for all buyers, sellers, and employees including Shriram Automall and its group companies like CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, BlueJack, and Augeo. The entries were closed on June 30, 2020.

THE GRAND SUCCESS OF JUNIOR PICASSO 2020 COMPETITION * Nearly 1,000 kids were registered at the Junior Picasso 2020 competition

* More than 50,000 people casted their votes on paintings through different social media platforms * Over lac people (99 plus buyers & sellers and 1,600 plus employees) from over 130 cities were connected with Shriram Automall

* Over 100 Junior Picassos were awarded in nine different categories with cash prizes and certificates for their masterpieces at The Live Picasso Award Show * More than 6,500 people watched the Live Picasso Award Show which was a fun-filled event with amazing performances by the super talented kids.

JUNIOR PICASSO LIVE AWARD SHOW Known for its constant innovation and creativity, Shriram Automall took never before, one of its kind, unique steps to conduct the LIVE Picasso 2020 Award show for the winners of the competition. What made the show stand apart were the performances by super talented kids who proved they are not only talented in painting skills but multitalented with other skills such as poetry, dancing, magic, acting, and so on. The show was a complete treat to watch and one of the most entertaining experiences.

The award show virtually reached to every corner of the nation. * Generated over 35,500 web traffic at www.samillittlestars.in

* More than 4,24,000 plus page viewers were garnered to participate and experience the LIVE award show * Over 78,000 people were reached at social media platforms through Junior Picasso 2020

* It was a show like never before, the 27 winners were declared in 9 different categories and 85 plus consolation prizes were declared based on a very transparent judgment process that included extensive selection stages deploying internal and external resources "Thanks to all sellers and buyers who have shown their faith in us. We have been gone through tough times during the last three months but it's great to see the initiative, Junior Picasso 2020 to bring a smile on everyone's face. Children, the future of the nation, just follow your heart and creativity that will bring success in your life," said Vinay Sanghi, Founder of CarTrade and Carwale.

"As a SAMIL Group of companies, we have been very successful. So, we request all of our buyers and sellers to be part of our success stories. At the same time, we request all parents to provide your time and all resources to shape up your children's career. We are pleasantly surprised to receive mature and thought-provoking paintings from the kids. Every participant is a winner in our eyes," said Sameer Malhotra, CEO, Shriram Automall. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content for this article. (ANI/Digpu)

