Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crea launches Mad Masks, India's largest protective masks e-store

Crea Worldwide, an innovation first manufacturing company that manufactures high end Lifestyle bags, PPE Kits & Coveralls and Tactical gear, today announced the launch of India's largest Protective Mask Brand, Mad Mask.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:29 IST
Crea launches Mad Masks, India's largest protective masks e-store
Crea Worldwide - Mad Masks. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crea Worldwide, an innovation first manufacturing company that manufactures high end Lifestyle bags, PPE Kits & Coveralls and Tactical gear, today announced the launch of India's largest Protective Mask Brand, Mad Mask. Mad Masks sells over 1500 SKUs through its online store, www.madmask.in with a vision to get every citizen to wear a mask to keep themselves safe.

The brand has sold over 1000 masks in beta phase without any marketing and promotions; getting interest from Tier one to Tier three towns and cities. The masks are washable and reusable thus leading to zero BioMedical waste, another concern that Crea wants to address through Mad Masks. "Enforcement is not any easy, but when one gives the freedom to express themselves through a creative expression or showcasing their creative vibe, enforcement has a very different viewpoint. At Crea, we want people to be safe by protecting themselves. While we work hard on ensuring the medical standard of masks, we want the youth, the workforce, the parents and their kids to wear masks. While safety is first, we want to bring out the cool quotient of our generations," opined Upkar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Crea Worldwide, on the launch.

All masks have been created with a certified usage of the fabric and have in them three layers as follows: 1. Outer Layer - Breathable fine soft touch polyester

2. Filtration Layer - 25-30 GSM Meltblown Composite Material 3. Inner Layer - Soft and Premium Poly Cotton Anti Microbial finish, Silicon washed fabric.

The masks come in six different shapes and three sizes, starting from junior to large starting at Rs 299. Mad Masks makes it easier for anyone to pick up a mask of the right shape or pick a design from over 590 designs that are available. The brand is shipping in India currently and aims to be a Market Leader in the Mask Category as a brand this fiscal year. Recently, Crea was awarded a grant of Rs 41 Lakhs from Marico Innovation Foundation for 'Innovate2Beat' challenge and emerged as front-runner with their ingenious PPE solutions for their hydrophobic and breathable PPE solutions and coveralls.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content for this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League summer transfer window to open from July 27 to October 5

The Premier League on Wednesday announced that the summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 to October 5, subject to approval from the FIFA. Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the summer 2020 transfer...

Indian attack will bowl out any team cheaply: Swann

Former England off spinner Graeme Swann on Wednesday rated the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling as the one which has the ability to bowl out any side cheaply. The cricketer-turned-commentator was in the West Indies in September last year w...

Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury condo

The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said Wednesday. The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 330 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East S...

Punjab police to recruit domain experts

Punjab police will recruit nearly 800 domain experts in the fields of ITDigital, legal forensics and finance to give a cutting edge to its investigation. The 798 experts will be recruited directly as plainclothes civilian support staff for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020