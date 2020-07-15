Infosys shares jump over 6 pc ahead of quarterly earnings

Shares of Infosys on Wednesday jumped over 6 per cent ahead of the announcement of its quarterly earnings. The stock zoomed 6.16 per cent to close at Rs 831.45 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.27 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 848.

Infosys was the biggest gainer on the BSE 30-share index. At the NSE, it rose sharply by 6.47 per cent to close at Rs 833.95. The company's market valuation jumped Rs 20,563.41 crore to Rs 3,54,127.41 crore on the BSE. Infosys, after the market hours, reported a 12.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,272 crore for June 2020 quarter. Its revenue grew 8.5 per cent to Rs 23,665 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 21,803 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Gain in the stock also came after IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has partnered with investment management company Vanguard whereby it will manage certain activities of the US firm. Through the partnership, Infosys will assume day-to-day operations supporting Vanguard's DC (type of retirement plan) recordkeeping business, including software platforms, administration, and associated processes, a statement said.

In traded volume terms, 12.73 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3 crore shares on the NSE during the day..