Ibis hotels forays into co-working space in India

Hotels chain Ibis on Wednesday said it has introduced alternative working space for individuals and organisations in India in adherence to the safety and hygiene standards amid COVID-19 crisis. These spaces are stringently sanitised in adherence to the Accor group's Allsafe global cleanliness and prevention standards and Indian government norms, the statement said. "Our Work@ibis initiative is aligned with Accor's mission of bringing augmented hospitality to life for its customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:31 IST
Hotels chain Ibis on Wednesday said it has introduced alternative working space for individuals and organisations in India in adherence to the safety and hygiene standards amid COVID-19 crisis. Available across all its properties in India, the new offering Work@ibis provides a safe, alternative working space to individuals and organisations looking to work remotely in a healthy and reliable environment, Ibis said in a statement.

The service features ready-to-move-in workspaces, meeting and conference rooms and office lounges with access to high-speed internet connectivity, office essentials, tea and coffee station, and customised F&B offerings, it added. These spaces are stringently sanitised in adherence to the Accor group's Allsafe global cleanliness and prevention standards and Indian government norms, the statement said.

"Our Work@ibis initiative is aligned with Accor's mission of bringing augmented hospitality to life for its customers. Our trendy, vibrant workspaces are conducive to fueling innovation, productivity and meaningful collaboration—and at the same time adhere to the safety and hygiene standards," ibis and ibis Styles India Director of Operations Sylvain Laroche said. Ibis is part of hospitality major Accor, which currently has 5,000 hotels, resorts, and residences across 110 countries in its portfolio.

