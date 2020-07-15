Left Menu
Maha govt to prepare road map to develop skilled workforce

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:38 IST
The Maharashtra government is planning to prepare a roadmap for skill training for the next 4-5 years with a view to bridging the skill gap and building a quality workforce in the state, a state minister said. "There is a huge skill gap not only in our country but in many counties across the globe. This presents a good opportunity for us to skill people according to the need so that our workforce can bridge this gap," the Salaam Bombay Foundation quoted Maharashtra Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nawab Malik as saying in a release. "India has a large population of a young workforce, however, we have not skilled them. For this purpose, we are tying up with private sectors and collaborating with non-profit organisations to impart skills according to interest and need,” Malik said on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020.

