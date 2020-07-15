Maha govt to prepare road map to develop skilled workforce

The Maharashtra government is planning to prepare a roadmap for skill training for the next 4-5 years with a view to bridging the skill gap and building a quality workforce in the state, a state minister said. "There is a huge skill gap not only in our country but in many counties across the globe. This presents a good opportunity for us to skill people according to the need so that our workforce can bridge this gap," the Salaam Bombay Foundation quoted Maharashtra Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nawab Malik as saying in a release. "India has a large population of a young workforce, however, we have not skilled them. For this purpose, we are tying up with private sectors and collaborating with non-profit organisations to impart skills according to interest and need,” Malik said on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020.

The road map will be a combination of existing government schemes in collaboration with the private sector and non-profit organisations so that the state can build a strong skilled workforce, he added. “The government will also provide joint certificates so that it will be easy for the skilled workforce while applying for jobs,” he added.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the entire work scenario dynamics across the globe and technology is being used not only to do business but also for education and training purposes. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown affected learning at various levels including skill training. This crisis situation upturned course schedules disrupted teaching and learning and likely affected the immediate and future careers of millions of learners. PTI SM SHW MR MR MR.