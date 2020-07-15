Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM Khan kicks off construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam project in PoK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday kicked off construction work at the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, notwithstanding India's objection to the China-backed mega project.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:57 IST
Pak PM Khan kicks off construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam project in PoK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday kicked off construction work at the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, notwithstanding India's objection to the China-backed mega project. Addressing a public gathering in Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khan said the Diamer-Bhasha will be Pakistan's third largest dam after Tarbela and Mangla dams. The project will generate 4,500MW electricity and provide at least 16,000 jobs. It is expected to be completed by 2028.

The Pakistan government in May signed a whopping Rs 442 billion contract with a joint venture of a Chinese state-run firm and a commercial arm of Pakistan's powerful military for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam. Chinese state-run firm China Power holds 70% and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), a commercial arm of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, 30% share in the consortium that will build the dam.

In May, India took strong note of Pakistan awarding the contract to build the dam, saying carrying out of such projects in territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation was not proper. "Our position is consistent and clear that entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will continue to be integral and inalienable part of India," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"We have consistently conveyed our protests and shared concerns with both Pakistan and China on all such projects in the Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation," he said. Pakistan's Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the project for construction in 2010, but it suffered delays because of international lending agencies which remained associated with the project but later backtracked because of opposition from India as major part of the dam is located in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In his address, Khan lamented that building of this dam was delayed while the previous governments started building thermal power stations. "The decision to build this dam was taken 50 years ago. There can be no better site for constructing a dam, it is a natural dam. Forty, 50 years ago this was decided, and work on the project has begun today,” he said.

He announced plans to build more dams on rivers to get cheap energy and decrease the pressure on foreign exchange to buy foreign fuel. The completion of the dam would increase Pakistan's storage capacity from 30 to 48 days and make power generation facilities an attractive future investment by the private sector to add 4,500MW of additional electricity to the national grid, according to a report in Dawn newspaper in May.

Prime minister Khan said that hydropower projects would also be helpful to reduce global warming. He was accompanied by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid besides Minister for Water Faisal Vawda and other senior officials..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...

Ukraine leader nominates Shevchenko as new Central Bank head

Ukraines president on Wednesday nominated Kyrylo Shevchenko, head of the state-run Ukrgasbank, to become the new governor of the central bank two weeks after his predecessor quit over what he called systematic political pressure. The presid...

Delta expects to take $3 billion charge to cover job losses

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it expects to take a charge of USD 2.7 billion to USD 3.3 billion to cover the cost of early retirements and buyouts for employees as it shrinks in response to a sharp decline in air travel. The airline s...

Fmr Raj min hits back at Gehlot over horse-trading charges

Former Rajasthan minister Ramesh Meena on Wednesday hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots allegations about horse-trading and asked him how much money was paid to BSP MLAs who switched over to the Congress in his previous tenure. Earlier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020