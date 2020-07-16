Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's economy seen returning to growth in Q2, more support needed to bolster recovery

The gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, due early Thursday, will be closely watched around the world, especially as many countries continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic even as China has largely managed to contain the outbreak and has begun to restart its economic engines. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast GDP to have grown 2.5% in April-June from a year earlier, reversing a 6.8% decline in the first quarter - the first contraction since at least 1992 when official quarterly GDP records started.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 04:30 IST
China's economy seen returning to growth in Q2, more support needed to bolster recovery

China's economy is likely to return to modest growth in the second quarter after a record contraction, as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the coronavirus crisis. The gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, due early Thursday, will be closely watched around the world, especially as many countries continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic even as China has largely managed to contain the outbreak and has begun to restart its economic engines.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast GDP to have grown 2.5% in April-June from a year earlier, reversing a 6.8% decline in the first quarter - the first contraction since at least 1992 when official quarterly GDP records started. However, the expected growth rate would still be the weakest expansion on record. Rising cronavirus infections in some countries, including the United States, have overshadowed improved demand for Chinese exports while heavy domestic job losses and lingering health concerns have kept consumers cautious.

China's services sector, which is dominated by smaller firms, has not rebounded as quickly as factory production, though there are some signs that consumer confidence is gradually improving. On a quarterly basis, GDP is expected to have grown 9.6% in April-June, compared with a decline of 9.8% in the first quarter.

Data on Tuesday showed the country's imports in June rose for the first time this year as stimulus boosted demand for building materials, while exports also edged up as overseas economies reopened after lockdowns. While China's economy is showing a steady recovery, a hard battle still lies ahead as the situation remains severe both at home and abroad, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

Along with second-quarter GDP data on Thursday (0200 GMT), China will also release June factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment. DEBT RISKS Central bank governor Yi Gang has said China would keep financial system liquidity ample in the second half but would need to consider withdrawing support at some point, raising questions among investors over when it may start dialing down stimulus. A spike in debt risks remain a worry for policymakers, analysts say.

Ruan Jianhong, head of the central bank's statistics department, told a briefing last week that China's macro leverage ratio jumped 14.5 percentage points in the first quarter and climbed further in the second quarter. Still, analysts expect policymakers to maintain support for the economy for a while longer to ensure the recovery remains on track, particularly given the fragile global economic conditions.

Credit growth is also expected to remain strong. New bank lending hit a record 12.09 trillion yuan ($1.72 trillion) in the first half of the year. The International Monetary Fund has forecast China's GDP to expand 1.0% for the full year, the only major economy expected to report growth in 2020.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants schools open so voters will give him high marks, Biden says

President Donald Trump is insisting that schools reopen so he can save his re-election bid, his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, said on Wednesday.School districts across the country are taking a cautious approach to reopening after the su...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing Eight titles easy for Hamilton, says four timer ProstFour times Formula One world champion Alain Prost says he can see Lewis Hamilton stretching his own title tally to an ea...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 yearsA U.S. judge in Washington blocked what would have been the second federal execution in 17 years on Wednesday, hours before it ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pink-caped Chilean deputy brings lawmakers to their feet to celebrate coronavirus billA Chilean lawmaker launched hundreds of internet memes on Wednesday when she ran through congress wea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020