Left Menu
Development News Edition

RealAML launches first locally built facial recognition tool

“Buying NZ made usually means paying more for it, however, that’s not the case with FaceMatch. Now NZ businesses have the option to use a high-tech identity tool that's not only locally built but affordable.” RealAML CEO Jordan McCown said today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-07-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:10 IST
RealAML launches first locally built facial recognition tool
FaceMatch joins RealAML’s suite of powerful AML and identity tools that include QuickID, PEPCheck, and OutSourced AML. Image Credit: Flickr/ mikemacmarketing

Wellington-based RegTech, RealAML is leading the way in digital compliance, launching the first locally built facial recognition tool for NZ businesses to identify their clients beyond a doubt.

"Buying NZ made usually means paying more for it, however, that's not the case with FaceMatch. Now NZ businesses have the option to use a high-tech identity tool that's not only locally built but affordable." RealAML CEO Jordan McCown said today.

"Post lockdown we continue to see increased demand for our web-based tools. Month-on-month between May and June we've seen a 311% increase in remote identity checks. We believe this trend will become the status quo as remote identification means doing business faster."

"Fantastic. Almost makes AML fun - if that's possible. Congratulations on having developed a game-changer." (Chris Gollins, Gollins Commercial - Wellington)

FaceMatch joins RealAML's suite of powerful AML and identity tools that include QuickID, PEPCheck, and OutSourced AML.

Before FaceMatch, NZ businesses captured by the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 (AML/CFT Act) only had the option of overseas built and more expensive biometric technology. For most, they probably didn't even know they were paying for a resold overseas product.

The entire FaceMatch identity process can be completed online, in less than 60 seconds. Through our web-based platform, a business sends an SMS to their client. After clicking a link on their smartphone and granting consent, the client selects an ID document and takes a photo of their ID. FaceMatch can then extract their identity data and run an electronic identity verification check through our QuickID.

Once the client is successfully identified they are prompted to take two liveliness photos. FaceMatch then analyses these photos against the photo from their ID document. The results are instantly sent to the requesting business.

FaceMatch works by analysing the facial attributes of a face through facial landmarks such as the position of eyes, pupils, nose, mouth, and jawline. Location anchors are then created from the face in the ID document for comparison to the face in the liveliness photos taken by the client. If FaceMatch is successful, a confidence value between 80% and 100% is given. Additional checks are run on the ID document to ensure it's valid, isn't expired, or a sample, and in some cases, the extracted data from the ID document is cross-referenced to the QuickID check.

FaceMatch identity checks can be run on clients located in NZ and 13 other countries including Australia, the UK, the US, Canada, China, and more. RealAML is web-based, meaning no apps to download, and can be used from anywhere, and on any device.

RealAML launched in March 2019 and is already used by over 500 NZ financial, legal, accounting, and real estate firms including Cruickshank Pryde, Bayleys, Moore Markhams, and more. RealAML provides a subscription-free service with no setup costs or minimum monthly spend.

FaceMatch launched on Monday the 6th of July, 2020. In 10 days more than 4,000 individuals have been identified remotely using FaceMatch. Of those, over 92%, or 3,688 were successfully identified beyond doubt.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Carter in, then out as wait for Blues debut goes on

The wait for Dan Carters Super Rugby Aotearoa debut goes on after the former All Blacks flyhalf was withdrawn from the Auckland Blues bench for Saturdays clash with the Wellington Hurricanes due to calf tightness. Hes pulled up a bit tight,...

Kerala: COVID-19 treatment centre set-up at Calicut University in Malappuram

A COVID-19 treatment centre with over 1,000 beds has been set up at Calicut University in Malappuram district of Kerala. Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said that patients who have tested positive but dont have any symptoms w...

Cricket-Khawaja, Stoinis named in preliminary squad for England tour

Top order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have been named in a preliminary 26-man squad for Australias provisional white ball tour of England in September.Khawaja and Stoinis were included despite losing their national ...

OPEC and allies to ease cuts, allow more oil production

Ministers from the OPEC cartel have agreed to allow more oil to flow from the taps, saying demand for oil is growing as economies take steps to reopen. But they also cautioned that they could revisit the decision in an emergency meeting if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020