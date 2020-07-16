Left Menu
Penguin joins hands with Fitzcarraldo Editions and Sourcebooks

Penguin Random House India has joined hands with two international independent publishing houses -- UK-based Fitzcarraldo Editions and US-based Sourcebooks -- for exclusive distribution and sales rights in India and the subcontinent markets, announced the publishing house. While Sourcebooks, home to a dozen New York Times bestsellers, is one of the largest publishers in the United States, London-based Fitzcarraldo Editions, publisher of prize winning works such as Nobel Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich's "Second-Hand Time" and Olga Tokarczuk's Man Booker International Prize winning "Flights", specializes in contemporary fiction and long-form essays.

"We always aim world-class writing to the Indian and subcontinent markets, and it is a privilege to work with some of the renowned publishers across the globe in the pursuit of our goal. "With a close watch on the pulse of our readers, we know that the books by Sourcebooks and Fitzcarraldo Editions are going to be a delightful addition to their collections. We look forward to working with both publishing houses and are committed to growing their sales and presence in this region," said Nandan Jha, SVP - products and sales, Penguin Random House.

Commenting on the partnership, Jacquest Testard, publisher, Fitzcarraldo Editions, said it is the beginning of a "long and fruitful collaboration to reach as many readers as possible in India and beyond". "It's been a thrill to work with Penguin Random House India on producing local editions of Olga Tokarczuk’s books and I am delighted that they will now be carrying the whole Fitzcarraldo Editions list in the Indian subcontinent," he added.

Penguin Random House India, touted to be the largest English language trade publisher in the subcontinent, publishes over 250 new titles every year. It has an active backlist of over 3000 titles, and publishes across every segment including biography, travel, business, politics, history, religion and philosophy, lifestyle, cookery, health and fitness, sports and leisure, visual books and children's books..

