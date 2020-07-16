Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clickatell launches Chat Desk to help agents resolve customer queries

The solution addresses the growing consumer demand for easy and personal experiences by transforming the traditional call centre with one simple integration. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Redwood City | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:44 IST
Clickatell launches Chat Desk to help agents resolve customer queries
A complete end-to-end chat solution, Clickatell’s Chat Desk enables live agents and their supervisors to communicate with customers over popular chat platforms such as WhatsApp, tracking tickets and chat histories.  Image Credit: Twitter(@ClickatellSF)

Clickatell (Clickatell.com), a global leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, today announced the launch of Chat Desk, a digital contact centre solution that helps agents resolve customer queries and obtain customer insights in real-time using chat channels for live agent support. The solution addresses the growing consumer demand for easy and personal experiences by transforming the traditional call centre with one simple integration.

"For decades, businesses have spent significant resources on the call centre experience – generating 265 billion customer service calls each year – and most of this investment does not create desired outcomes for businesses or consumers. It's cost-prohibitive and doesn't provide customers with the experience they expect," said Jeppe Dorff, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Clickatell. "Chat Desk addresses some of the biggest customer experience challenges today. It enables consumers to communicate on the chat channels they are most comfortable using while enabling organizations to easily integrate chat to deliver the very best customer experience and not break the bank."

A complete end-to-end chat solution, Clickatell's Chat Desk enables live agents and their supervisors to communicate with customers over popular chat platforms such as WhatsApp, tracking tickets and chat histories.

"Our clients connect with each other all day, every day with instant messages," said Shaun Kotwal, Head of Standard Bank Wealth and Investment, South Africa. "By providing Clickatell's dedicated Chat Desk, we can deliver a service that is more personalized than ever before – right where our clients are already communicating. A service that is not only simple but also secure."

By integrating chat channels within Chat Desk, businesses lower the demand on costly, traditional voice channels and enable agents to resolve multiple chat requests simultaneously, lowering the cost per resolution and increasing customer satisfaction, Dorff explained.

Chat Desk's real-time reporting and analytics provides agents with the ability to view customer sentiment and insights, and access customers' outstanding and historical tickets. With these features, agents efficiently manage customer escalations by easily transferring inquiries to correct departments or specialized agents.

"Studies have shown that just three percent of customers enjoy using IVR (interactive voice response), yet 80 percent of interactions can be resolved by automation and engagement," added Dorff. "Chat Desk addresses this divide with a solution designed to delight customers and build brand loyalty."

Additional key benefits of Chat Desk are its capabilities for supervisors. Chat Desk empowers supervisors to effectively manage agents by monitoring their activities, performance, productivity, and workload in real-time. Through Clickatell's Flow (bit.ly/2Ov9p2d), a visual workflow editor, agents can also identify the most frequent queries and where resources like interactive FAQs and other self-service options are sufficient.

Chat Desk is cloud-based for fast deployments and instant updates, significantly lowering the risk for organizations.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests NTPC manager for taking bribe from private firm

The CBI has arrested a manager of NTPC Limited in Jodhpur for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh as bribe for clearing bills and allowing smooth functioning of a firm engaged for the maintenance of a solar plant of the PSU, officials said on T...

Gauteng Legislature extends condolences on passing away of Mapiti Matsena

Gauteng Provincial Legislature GPL Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe has extended her deepest condolences to the family and friends of its member, Mapiti Matsena, who passed away on Wednesday after being attacked in his home in Tshwane.Matsena joined t...

SHO suspended in Kanpur technician kidnapping case

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday suspended an SHO on charges of negligence in connection with the kidnapping of a lab technician in Kanpur. The case pertains to kidnapping of S Yadav on June 22, with his family alleging that they pai...

Ficci proposes financial aid, support centres for rehabilitation of migrant workers

To help rehabilitate migrant workers, industry body Ficci has proposed various measures, including mandatory registration requirement, financial support and creation of support centres. Besides, it has suggested making available smartphone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020