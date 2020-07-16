Sterlite Power completes Gurugram smart city project

Left Menu
Sterlite Power on Thursday said it has completed its Gurugram smart city project for creating an intracity fibre network for the city's communication needs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:18 IST
Sterlite Power on Thursday said it has completed its Gurugram smart city project for creating an intracity fibre network for the city's communication needs. The power transmission firm's convergence business had entered into a public-private partnership agreement with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in 2018 to build, manage and maintain the fibre network in Gurugram sub-city 2 for 21 years.

"This partnership has created a world-class optical fibre infrastructure to place Gurugram smart city at par with global standards. It provides fibre connectivity to GMDA's integrated command and control centre that served as Gurugram's COVID-19 war room for distribution of food and relief material," the company said in a statement. According to the company, the increasing demand for data has received another surge due to the work from home and learn from home arrangements in the pandemic situation, which is becoming the new normal.

It added that with future technologies like 5G, internet of things and M2M communications, development of intra-city fibre infrastructure turn out to be critical that will enable telecom companies, internet service providers, multiple-system operators with superior fiber for FTTX. The statement also said, "With our expertise in designing, deploying, and maintaining optical ground wire and all-dielectric self-supporting fibre networks, we aim to provide best-in-class communication infrastructure and solutions by creating the most reliable network."

