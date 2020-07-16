Goodera Presents Karma Summit 2020 - Rebuilding our Communities

Left Menu
Goodera plans to enable corporates and nonprofits with the right infrastructure to turn corporate citizenship into a mass movement.” Karma Summit 2020 is expected to be the world’s largest virtual event on doing good, with over 3000 participants from 35 countries joining on July 22nd and 23rd from the comfort of their homes.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:19 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)On July 22nd and 23rd, over 3000 corporate leaders and nonprofits from 35 countries will join the Karma Summit on Rebuilding our Communities. Hosted by Goodera, the summit aims to be the world’s largest online summit on doing good. The event is open to all, and will facilitate dialogue on the role of corporations, nonprofits and individuals in rebuilding our communities - goodera.com/us/karma-summit. Karma Summit will feature global leaders like Ursula Burns (Board member - Nestle, Uber, Exxon Mobil), Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Peace Prize Winner, 2014), Gillian Tett (Chair of Editorial Board and US Editor-at-Large, Financial Times) amongst many others. CXOs, HR & CSR leaders like Linda Boff (CMO, GE), Beatriz Perez (SVP, The Coca-Cola Company), Jill Penrose (Chief People Officer, JM Smucker Co), Sean Vanderelzen (CHRO, Lineage Logistics), Christine McGrath (VP, Mondelez International), Alix Guerrier (CEO, GlobalGiving), Naren Gupta (Founder, Nexus Venture Partners), Varsha Rao (CEO, Nurx) and more will also be a part of the event. “Karma Summit aims to set the agenda for corporates and non-profits to work on rebuilding our communities in response to the pandemic and racial justice movement. It is imperative to talk about why and how the response should be a sustained shift in culture, and not just a one-time event,” says Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera. Mark Kramer, Faculty at Harvard Business School and Co-founder of FSG said, “Karma Summit is timely as companies navigate to Stakeholder Capitalism in the new normal.” YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=xA5pwpoq5Xs&t=3s. The summit will also feature workshops on virtual volunteering for corporates and nonprofits, helping them set up programs for corporate giving and employee engagement. GlobalGiving, Teneo, Global Citizen, Omidyar Network, People Matters and Platypus Advisors are partners to the Karma Summit. Humbad says, “With remote work becoming a norm, virtual volunteering will be the future of corporate social impact and employee engagement. Goodera plans to enable corporates and nonprofits with the right infrastructure to turn corporate citizenship into a mass movement.” Karma Summit 2020 is expected to be the world’s largest virtual event on doing good, with over 3000 participants from 35 countries joining on July 22nd and 23rd from the comfort of their homes. We invite CSR, HR and Nonprofit professionals to view the agenda and book their free seat here. About GooderaGoodera is a Series B funded startup in the "Doing Good" space. We enable companies to empower their employees with volunteering opportunities across 90+ countries globally. Goodera has created Karma Hub - the world’s largest repository of virtual volunteering opportunities. Goodera is backed by Omidyar Network, Nexus Venture Partners and SAIF Partners. Image: Karma Summit 2020 Video: Karma Summit - Dialogue for rebuilding our communities PWRPWR

