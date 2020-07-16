Outfits Launch 30 Mobile Dispensary Vans in Chennai to Conduct Health Check-ups of Residents on Spot

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Jain Groups (BJCRRR), JITO, Chalo Sankeshwar, Jain Mitr, RCC, RCC Diva & RYA in association with Greater Chennai Corporation launched 30 Mobile Dispensary vans yesterday at Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Jain College T. Nagar Chennai in presence of Dr. Radhakrishnan I.A.S Health Secretary Tamil Nadu Govt. & G Prakash, I.A.S Commissioner Greater Chennai Corporation. Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) JITO Chennai Chapter (JITO), Chalo Sankeshwar, Jain Mitr, Rajasthan Cosmo Club, Rajasthan Cosmo Club Diva and RYA Cosmo Foundation (herein after referred as BJCRRR) are Various Social organization’s engaged in various activities for benefit of the Society and country as a Whole. They are all involved in various Disaster Management and Social Welfare as required from time to time and run Regular programs.

Writing down details of the drive planned for the next 30 days in Chennai City by Jain Groups (BJCRRR) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC): BJCRRR along with its partner organizations started the “Mobile dispensary SEVA” in the MMR region from 21st May 2020. Till 11th July with the support of 150 dispensaries 15,00,000 patients were treated in all the suburbs of Mumbai, mainly Dharavi area and given free medicines. As on 11th July, around 10000 corona suspected patients were referred to the BMC for further investigation. BJCRRR has overcome the challenges and gained experience of working in Mumbai, Pune and other districts of Maharashtra. Now BJCRRR wants to focus and concentrate its efforts in identified hotspot areas of Chennai & suburbs.

GCC and BJCRRR mutually agreed to intervene in the hotspot areas and set up mobile dispensaries in these localities to conduct health check-ups. BJCRRR agreed to partner with GCC through mobile dispensaries to contain COVID in the identified localities by way of health check-ups and testing of Symptomatic cases. Following the detailed consultations among the Senior officials, GCC and BJCRRR together designed "Mission Zero" program to contain the COVID in the identified hot spot locations. Project Objectives 1. To reduce the spike in COVID-19 cases through early detection of suspects and high risk patients.

2. To increase community awareness on the prevention and spread of the COVID-19 disease in order to reduce risk and fear. 3. BJCRRR will take all the necessary measures to ensure health check-ups of Hotspot residents with the help of mobile dispensaries.

4. BJCRRR, at its own cost will mobilise the required resources for the execution of the project that includes vehicles for Mobile Dispensaries, Doctors, Nurses, medicines, equipment’s, PPE kits. GCC assures and support BJCRRR in overcoming field level challenges during the implementation of the project. For example, in case of non-availability of Doctors in the given locality, GCC will provide the Doctors. 5. BJCRRR will design and develop community awareness materials in English and Tamil language on COVID-19 to educate people on their responsibilities and precautions to be taken to avoid potential risks and community spread such as washing hands regularly, wearing masks, social distancing, Hygiene, Physical exercises, Diet practices, how to take care of elderly Co-morbid people having other ailments and low immunity etc.

6. Conduct structured community awareness programs wherever possible. 7. BJCRRR will provide 1000 Rapid testing kits to GCC for on the spot testing of patients as decided by doctors.

Our aim is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 among people of Chennai and eradicate this with early detection, testing, isolation and Treatment.