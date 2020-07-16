Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cost-cutting has to be done: Aviation minister on Air India's leave without pay scheme

Equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year is not sustainable and cost-cutting in Air India is necessary, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, justifying the national carrier's decision to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:00 IST
Cost-cutting has to be done: Aviation minister on Air India's leave without pay scheme
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year is not sustainable and cost-cutting in Air India is necessary, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, justifying the national carrier's decision to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years. The minister's remarks came after TMC MP Derek O'Brien slammed Air India, saying its leave-without-pay scheme violates labor laws and is an "obvious ploy" to protect the top management and sacrifice other workers. Air India on Thursday said it has started the process of identifying employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health, and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to five years. Asked about the TMC MP's comments at a press conference, Puri said, "Equity infusion of the kind of Rs 500-600 crore every year is not a sustainable thing to run an airline now. Everybody has to cut costs. That is what is happening here." "What are the options that we have got? If the options are if you don't cut costs severely, and the next time I go to the honorable Finance Minister, it is with some trepidation that I will enter her room," the minister noted.

He said that even if Air India wants financial assistance from the government now, it may not be possible for the government to help the carrier as it has to meet other demands such as providing relief to vulnerable sections of the society amid the coronavirus pandemic, said the minister. Air India has a debt of around Rs 70,000 crore and the government started the process to sell it to a private entity in January this year. The national carrier's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,500 crore. The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, LWP, and firings of employees in order to conserve cash flow.

For example, GoAir has put most of its employees on compulsory LWP since April. Puri said at the press conference that if Air India packs up today, none of the employees will get a job.

"Today, there is a surplus of aircraft, there is a surplus of trained people available and it is a strain all airlines are facing. All airlines are indulging in this thing. So, terms like match-fixing and all are better left to games like cricket. Leave airline operations to those who know how to run an airline," Puri noted. Earlier in the day, O'Brien said on Twitter, "Air India's compulsory leave without pay scheme is unprecedented in the history of Public Sector Undertakings. An obvious ploy to protect top management and sacrifice employees. The move violates labor norms, is anti-worker and arbitrary. This is match-fixing for proposed #AirIndia buyers. Retrenchment in a new name."

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

The European Central Bank is taking a break after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and on Thursday urged European leaders to help the economy by agreeing on a fund to support the regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak....

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future: Statement.

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future Statement....

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645; death toll mounts to 3,545: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645 death toll mounts to 3,545 Authorities....

Rugby-Champions Cup to resume with quarter-finals in September

This years Champions Cup quarter-finals have been rescheduled for the weekend of Sept. 19-20 after the knockout stages were initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Thursday. Reigning c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020