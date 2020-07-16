ICSI postpones examinations to December

Left Menu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday said it has postponed to December all examinations that were originally scheduled to be held in June, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the wake of the pandemic, the institute had postponed the examinations to July and then to August. Now, companies secretaries June 2020 session examinations have been merged with that of December session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday said it has postponed to December all examinations that were originally scheduled to be held in June, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the wake of the pandemic, the institute had postponed the examinations to July and then to August.

Now, companies secretaries June 2020 session examinations have been merged with that of December session. The June session examinations for "Foundation, Executive (Old and New Syllabus), Professional (Old and New Syllabus) and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) Course" would be held in December, according to a release.

"ICSI examinations for the June 2020 session which have been merged with the December 2020 examinations shall commence from December 21, 2020," the release said. ICSI President Ashish Garg said that with increasing coronavirus cases in the country, the bigger challenge is ensuring the well being of all.

"In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms, we have decided to merge the June examinations with December 2020 examinations," he said. Candidates who have already submitted examination forms for the June session need not apply again. Such students/ candidates may apply online for change of examination centre, module, and/ or medium without payment of fee from July 26 till November 20, as per the release.

The students/ candidates who have not enrolled for ICSI examinations June 2020 session may enroll by submitting online examination form together with requisite examination fee from July 26, 2020, till September 25, 2020 (without late fee) and up to October 9, 2020 (with late fee)," it said. Students of Executive Programme (Old Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) would be allowed to appear in the examination to be held in December as per their old syllabus.

Separate announcement would be made with respect to examinations for Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) students. ICSI has more than 65,000 members and about 3 lakh students on its roll.

