Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising U.S. coronavirus cases hurt stocks, push debt yields lower

Retail sales slid 1.8%, the fifth month of decline and worse than a forecast for 0.3% growth last month. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped from a five-week high as data showing elevated levels of U.S. unemployment claims highlighted concerns about the economic toll from rising U.S. coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:39 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising U.S. coronavirus cases hurt stocks, push debt yields lower

Government debt yields and global equity markets fell on Thursday as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases weighed on risk sentiment that also was hurt by deteriorating U.S.-China relations and worse-than-expected Chinese retail sales.

Asian stock markets and the Chinese yuan fell as China grappled with the pandemic and with heightened tensions with the United States over trade, technology and geopolitics. The risks to China's economic outlook were partly reflected in data that showed Chinese consumers kept their wallets tightly shut in June. Retail sales slid 1.8%, the fifth month of decline and worse than a forecast for 0.3% growth last month.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped from a five-week high as data showing elevated levels of U.S. unemployment claims highlighted concerns about the economic toll from rising U.S. coronavirus cases. U.S. stocks are taking a pause after a strong run-up in recent days, said Jon Adams, senior market strategist at BMO Global Asset Management in Chicago.

"There is a bit more concern today at least around the resurgence of the virus, and initial jobless claims were a bit higher than expectations," Adams said. "We do think we might see a pause in the resumption of economic recovery that we've seen over the last couple of months," he said.

MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 nations, fell 0.8% to 545.39. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, the S&P 500 lost 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.41%.

U.S. retail sales rose a better-than-expected 7.5% in June. But Labor Department data showed 1.30 million people filed for state unemployment benefits during the week ending July 11, slightly down from the prior period. Treasury yields fell and gold eased, though it remained above $1,800 an ounce. The 10-year Treasury note fell 2.8 basis points to yield 0.602%.

Spot gold prices fell 0.31% to $1,805.67. China accused the United States of "gangster logic" after President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law in response to China's imposition of new security legislation on the former British colony.

The United States also said it was studying the national security risks of social media applications including China's TikTok and WeChat. China said it would respond to "bullying" tactics from Washington, but that it would stick to the Phase 1 trade deal the countries reached last year.

In currency markets the euro, which hit a four-month high of $1.1452 on Wednesday, rose 0.16% at $1.1428. The dollar index fell 0.071% at $95.9240 and the yen was up 0.14% at $107.0700. Economic activity in the 19-country euro zone had shown signs of a "significant, though uneven and partial recovery," European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said.

But the outlook remained uncertain amid risks of a second wave of infections and the ECB will use its stimulus firepower fully even as the euro zone economy shows some signs of rebounding from its pandemic-induced recession, Lagarde said. Oil prices eased after OPEC and allies such as Russia agreed to taper record supply curbs from August, though the drop was cushioned by hopes for a swift pick-up in U.S. demand after a big drawdown from the country's crude stocks.

Brent crude fell 0.14% at $43.73 a barrel. U.S. crude slid 0.27% at $41.09 a barrel.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest match postponed again due to six COVID-19 cases

The Romanian league match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste was called off for a second time on Thursday after six Dinamo players tested positive for the coronavirus, the domestic professional league LPF said. The game, part o...

Delhi minister congratulates SC student on scoring full marks in class 12

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday congratulated&#160;Tushar Singh, a Scheduled Caste student who scored 100 per cent marks in class 12 exams, and promised him all support in further studies.&#160; Singh, a resid...

Focus falls on bitcoin trail in race to identify Twitter hackers

Hackers who targeted some of Twitters top users to reap bitcoin worth 120,000 have likely left digital footprints that could offer clues for law enforcement agencies investigating the attack, three blockchain analysis companies told Reuters...

BSF jawan held for killing woman constable of Delhi Police

A BSF jawan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a Delhi Police woman constable at her rented accommodation on the suspicion of her having an affair with someone else, officials said. The accused identified as Naresh, 27, was in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020