They collectively represent the interests of over 10,000 organisations, including multinationals, indigenous tech companies, SMEs and start-ups, a Nasscom statement said on Thursday. * * * * * Kotak Mahindra Bank launches credit card for its 811 customers * Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched a credit card for its 811 customers, the basic savings bank accounts opened online.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:18 IST
Project Mumbai, a public-people-private-participation initiative working towards social transformation run by ex-journalist Shishir Joshi, has been awarded by the UN for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country and especially in the megapolis. The UN Solidarity Award comes under the international body's social development goals action campaign 2020, a statement from Project Mumbai said on Thursday.

Apart from Project Mumbai, there are two more Indian entities in the list of 50 awardees -- Siddharth Jain-run Covidsos.org and the Annapoorna Breakfast Programme -- and the award is in honour of the affirmative humanitarian action undertaken amid the ongoing pandemic. Project Mumbai helped in the areas of healthcare, education, mental health, hygiene and providing food for the underprivileged, impacting over 45 lakh across 24 states during the pandemic. * * * * * Nasscom joins hands with 11 global tech bodies * Nasscom and 11 other regional organisations from the technology and business services sectors have launched a Global Technology and Business Services Council, to demonstrate how the global tech industry has ensured business continuity and employee safety during the pandemic. The council members represent the technology and business services sectors across Bosnia, Britain, Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Egypt, India, Latin America, Latvia, Malaysia, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the US and Ukraine. They collectively represent the interests of over 10,000 organisations, including multinationals, indigenous tech companies, SMEs and start-ups, a Nasscom statement said on Thursday.

* * * * * Kotak Mahindra Bank launches credit card for its 811 customers * Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched a credit card for its 811 customers, the basic savings bank accounts opened online. Called the 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card, it offers a new digital experience, right from applying for the credit card till the time the card reaches the customer. All Kotak 811 customers with a fixed deposit of Rs 15,000 can instantly apply for the card through the mobile banking app, the bank said in a statement.

The lifetime free credit card is especially for those customers who have no credit history, a low credit score or do not have any income documents to share, and does not charge any joining fee or annual fee. * * * * * Bajaj Housing Finance launches e-home loan * Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, said it has launched digital home loan for customers.

The e-home loans are designed to fulfil borrowers' mortgage needs online, both for new home loan requirements as well as transfer of existing home loans, a release said..

