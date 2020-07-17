Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 17-07-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 11:48 IST
South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Central Bank of South Africa said on Thursday that South Africa's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows rose in the first quarter of 2020, to 29.0 billion rands (USD1.74 billion) compared to inflows of 10.5 billion rands in the final quarter of last year, according to a news report by Naija 247 News.

In a quarterly bulletin, South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said, " South Africa's direct investment liabilities increased … mainly as a result of the foreign acquisition of a domestic manufacturer and distributor of food and beverage products."

Local competition authorities approved the United States food giant PepsiCo's USD1.7 billion takeovers of food and drinks producer Pioneer Food Group in February.

At the same time, portfolio investments, reflecting a record of buying and selling securities such as bonds and shares, showed a sharp outflow, of 97.6 billion rands in the first quarter compared to inflows of 9.3 billion rands in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-residents sold bonds worth 74.4 billion in the first quarter while selling 23.1 billion rand inequities, the bank said in the analytical release.

South Africa saw aggressive selling of government bonds in March and April as the novel coronavirus struck, forcing the central bank to enforce emergency liquidity measures and launch a quantitative easing style purchase of bonds in the secondary market.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Buildings collapse in heavy rain in India's Mumbai, killing eight

Heavy rains lashing Indias financial capital of Mumbai have caused the collapse of a multi-storey building, killing six people and injuring several, authorities said.The dilapidated six-storey structure in the citys south was home to five o...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound as hopes of more stimulus offset virus worries

Asian shares eked out gains and U.S. stock futures bounced back on Friday as hopes of more government spending around the globe outweighed concerns about rising coronavirus infections and worsening tensions between Washington and Beijing.Eu...

Russian attempts to steal vaccine data unacceptable but have not done damage - UK security minister

Attempts by Russian-backed hackers to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from Britain are completely unacceptable but have not done any damage, security minister James Brokenshire said on Friday. Britains National Cyber Security Centre NCSC sa...

Yet another TN Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth minister in the state to get affected. Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday wished her a speedy recovery.Kafeel holds the portfolios, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020