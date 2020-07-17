Left Menu
Development News Edition

Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34 pc to Rs 111.4 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.24 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Granules India said in a filing to the BSE. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 735.59 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:57 IST
Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34 pc to Rs 111.4 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Drug firm Granules India on Friday reported a 33.87 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.24 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Granules India said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 735.59 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 595.27 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "This is the result of operational excellence and a vigilant watch over our margins through optimization of the product mix and by increased capacities and optimal capacity utilization," Granules India Chairman and MD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

The company also declared its first interim dividend of 25 paise per share of the face value of Re 1 each representing 25 percent of paid-up capital for the financial year 2020-21, Granules India said. Shares of Granules India Ltd were trading at Rs 253.90 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.23 percent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan offers third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan has offered third consular access to India for its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistani media reports on Friday said. The reports quoting Pakistan Foreign Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said a note verbale has been sent meeting Indias dema...

Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34 pc to Rs 111.4 cr

Drug firm Granules India on Friday reported a 33.87 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.24 crore...

MP Assembly monsoon session deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Madhya Pradesh Assemblys Monsoon session, which was scheduled to begin here from July 20, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday. The decision to defer the session was taken unanimously at an...

"The stakes couldn't be higher": EU recovery plan summit under way

European Union leaders met on Friday for tense summit talks on a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc into its latest crisis. The 27 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020