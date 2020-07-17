Pocket HRMS Launches AI-enabled Attendance Management

MUMBAI, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket HRMS strengthens the use of Artificial Intelligence in HR space with face recognition-based attendance system and an AI-enabled chatbot for attendance automation. This is a very powerful tool for HR professionals looking to boost productivity levels while keeping employees engaged. The latest release of cloud-based Pocket HRMS enables remote working employees to update their location using interactive maps and Dynamic Geofencing. The AI-powered facial recognition software serves as a contactless biometric attendance system which saves the company from expensive attendance machine costs. smHRty, the AI chatbot, is further enhanced to answer employee attendance queries that facilitates quick turnaround and boosts satisfaction level of employees.

Geo-Tracking: This feature empowers the online attendance system with real-time employee punch location tracking. This feature along with face recognition makes it ideal to track employees working in the field such as sales. WFH optimized: Effectively engage the company workforce that is working from home with an AI-enabled employee attendance system. Employees can share feedback or report problems through the chatbot. This makes smart attendance management more accessible to HRs and remote working employees alike.

Geo-Tagging: This feature allows employees to set their home location pin and quickly setup their geo fencing. This makes it the most adaptable means of e-attendance for tracking of remotely working employees. "HRMSSoftware that takes efficiency to the next level is our goal for professional HRs. The AI-powered face recognition-based attendance system is a step in this direction. Plus, smHRty can provide personal attention to employees whenever required and can serve as a crucial tool for employers looking for a seamless, robust, and smart attendance management system," said Mr. Kumar Siddhartha, Managing Director for Pocket HRMS.

These features provide organizations with a biometric attendance system without any dedicated face detection hardware, by utilizing inbuilt smartphone cameras. This Artificial Intelligence based attendance management in HR domain is the result of a powerful combination of AI and machine learning that is developed to drastically improve efficiency across various productivity metrics. About Pocket HRMS Established almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading HRMS software in India. Its core values are ensuring the best in customer service, cost effectiveness, and powerful module offerings. The latest update has incorporated an improved AI-based attendance system and an AI chatbot- smHRty, that can interact with employees to apply leaves, answer queries, and more. Additionally, Pocket HRMS offers HRs a unique global look at their database with smHRt searcHR which is one of the first implementation of its kind in the HR domain.

