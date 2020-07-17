Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindspace Business Parks REIT files offer document with Sebi for Rs 4,500 cr public issue

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja group and Blackstone, on Friday filed its final offer document with markets regulator Sebi to launch the public issue to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore. It will be raising Rs 1,125 crore from strategic investors, according to the document. This will be the second public issue of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:28 IST
Mindspace Business Parks REIT files offer document with Sebi for Rs 4,500 cr public issue

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja group and Blackstone, on Friday filed its final offer document with markets regulator Sebi to launch the public issue to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore. The company aims to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of fresh units and up to Rs 3,500 crore through offer for sale (OFS). It will be raising Rs 1,125 crore from strategic investors, according to the document.

This will be the second public issue of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in India. Last year, Embassy Office Park REIT, the country's first REIT issue, raised nearly Rs 5,000 crore. Mindspace has brought 29.5 million sq ft of office portfolio located in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad under the REIT and out of that around 24.5 million sq ft area is completed. The annual rental income is currently around Rs 1,300 crore, which is estimated to reach Rs 2,000 crore in next few years.

The company filed the initial offer document in December last year. Sources said the issue is likely to hit the market this month. The units of the REIT will be listed on BSE and NSE.

REIT, a popular instrument globally, was introduced in India a few years ago aimed at attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation in the development of the nation.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's ruling communist party calls key meet on Saturday to end Oli-Prachanda infighting

Nepals ruling communist party on Friday decided to convene a meeting of its top decision-making body on Saturday to try and end the tussle for power between beleaguered Prime Minister and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda that has...

CBI probes appointment of CMPFO clerks after proxy candidates appeared in tests

The CBI has started investigation into the appointment of 13 people as Lower Division Clerks in the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation CMPFO using Munna Bhai style tactics where impersonators allegedly appeared for them in online and sk...

UPDATE 3-Britain eyes normal life by Christmas, but preparing for second COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions, but warned that while he was hoping for the best, the country must also prepare for the wo...

Olympic hockey schedule: India men to open campaign against NZ, women face Netherlands

Desperate to end its four decade medal jinx, the Indian mens hockey team will open its campaign against New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24 next year. The womens side will be up against mighty Netherlands in their first match on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020