Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt gets 2,353 entry for Aatmanirbhar Bharat App contest, extends deadline till Jul 26

The government has extended last date for submission of entries under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge till July 26, following huge interest from start-ups and technical entrepreneurs across the country, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:35 IST
Govt gets 2,353 entry for Aatmanirbhar Bharat App contest, extends deadline till Jul 26

The government has extended last date for submission of entries under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge till July 26, following huge interest from start-ups and technical entrepreneurs across the country, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said on Friday. The contest, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 to reduce dependency on foreign apps, has received 2,353 entries under various categories from Indian entities.

"Given the enthusiastic response to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the government has decided to extend the last date of submission of entries to the challenge to July 26, 2020. The challenge is hosted on the Innovate Portal of MyGov," MeitY said in a statement. Earlier, the last date for submission of entries was fixed July 18.

The contest, started in eight categories, has received 286 app entries in the health and wellness segment, 339 under e-learning, 414 social networking, 136 under games, 238 office and work from home, 75 news, and 96 under the entertainment segment. Around 389 app entries have been submitted under the 'others' category.

"Amongst those received from individuals, around 788 applications are ready-to-use and the remaining 708 are under development. For the apps submitted by organisations, 636 have already been deployed and the remaining 221 are under development," the statement said. It added that the applicants are from all over the country, including remote and small towns. "This shows the talent that exists in our country, and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian tech developers, entrepreneurs and companies to build for India at a scale that is unparalleled anywhere in the world." The top-three winners under each of the categories will get Rs 20 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for first, second and third positions, respectively, from the government.

"The true challenge will be to identify the apps that are robust, scalable, secure with an easy-to-use interface, and give users an experience that will make them come back to the app. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat App ecosystem has the potential to unlock value for the Indian tech start-ups and help them get a pie of the multi trillion-dollar app economy," the statement said..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 90.13 per cent candidates clear Class 12 West Bengal board exams

An all-time high of 90.13 per cent candidates in West Bengal cleared this years Class 12 state board examinations, results of which were announced on Friday. Declaring the results, the president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondar...

Nepal's ruling communist party calls key meet on Saturday to end Oli-Prachanda infighting

Nepals ruling communist party on Friday decided to convene a meeting of its top decision-making body on Saturday to try and end the tussle for power between beleaguered Prime Minister and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda that has...

CBI probes appointment of CMPFO clerks after proxy candidates appeared in tests

The CBI has started investigation into the appointment of 13 people as Lower Division Clerks in the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation CMPFO using Munna Bhai style tactics where impersonators allegedly appeared for them in online and sk...

UPDATE 3-Britain eyes normal life by Christmas, but preparing for second COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions, but warned that while he was hoping for the best, the country must also prepare for the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020