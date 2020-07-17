Left Menu
The solution has led to an increase in the airport's parking revenue by 30-40 per cent as it is a foolproof system with 100 per cent vehicle count and accurate time spent by each vehicle, the company said in a release. Comvision is an established player in the FASTag-based e-toll solutions with many toll plazas on national highways in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:58 IST
Comvision implements complete contactless parking solution at Hyderabad airport

Traffic and transport technology solutions provider Comvision said on Friday that it has implemented its complete contactless parking solution with FASTag at the GMR Group-run Hyderabad International Airport, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The solution has led to an increase in the airport's parking revenue by 30-40 per cent as it is a foolproof system with 100 per cent vehicle count and accurate time spent by each vehicle, the company said in a release.

Comvision is an established player in the FASTag-based e-toll solutions with many toll plazas on national highways in India. It remains as one of the few NPCI-certified companies for issuer as well as acquirer services of FASTag in India. The company is looking at replicating the solution, which has been functioning at the airport since July 9, at a pan-India level going forward as well as in international markets through strategic partnerships, said the release.

The automated system entails a customer buying the NETC FASTag, which is linked to a prepaid account. It is based on a simple-to-use, reloadable electronic RFID tag, which enables automatic deduction of applicable parking charges while one drives through the car park without stopping for any cash transaction. The tag needs to be affixed on the vehicle's windscreen after the tag account is active.

The radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag is mapped with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) by the issuer banks. The subscriber of this system can use the parking without any manual intervention, such as waiting for a parking receipt at the entry or making cash or credit card payment at the exit, it added. According to the company, dedicated NETC FASTag lanes are in place at the entry point and when a user arrives through this lane, the RFID reader captures the tag with the timestamp and stores the details in the local database. While exiting, the same is reconciled and the chargeable parking fee is automatically deducted, allowing the passengers to virtually zip through the parking lot in no time.

"We are delighted to note the safety, accuracy and the ease of travel being provided by our app and are motivated further and have worked out a low-cost very secure solution so that parking pain currently in India can be addressed. We plan to replicate this parking solution throughout the country," said Harjinder Kaur Talwar, managing director and chief executive officer, Comvision (India) Pvt Ltd. In November 2019, Comvision had implemented first phase parking integrated with ICICI bank, thereby enabling India's first-ever 'NETC FASTag Car Park'.

