Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last date for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' extended to July 26

According to an official release, 2,353 entries have so far been received across the eight categories identified. IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also tweeted, "Keeping in view the enthusiastic participation from app developers and innovators the last date for submitting your entries for #AatmaNirbharBharat App Innovation Challenge has been extended to 26th July, 2020".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 12:33 IST
Last date for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' extended to July 26

In view of strong response coming in, the government has extended the last date for submission of entries for the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' to July 26, 2020. According to an official release, 2,353 entries have so far been received across the eight categories identified.

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also tweeted, "Keeping in view the enthusiastic participation from app developers and innovators the last date for submitting your entries for #AatmaNirbharBharat App Innovation Challenge has been extended to 26th July, 2020". The challenge is hosted on the Innovate Portal of MyGov. It may be recalled that the deadline for submission of entries was previously July 18, which has now been extended.

"AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 has seen a very enthusiastic response from tech entrepreneurs and startups from across the country. So far, 2,353 entries have been received across the eight categories identified," an official statement added. These include 1,496 entries from individuals and about 857 from organisations and companies. Among those received from individuals, around 788 applications are ready to use and the remaining 708 are under development.

The category-wise breakup of the apps submitted includes 380 under business, 286 health and wellness, 339 e-learning, 414 social networking, 136 games, 238 office and work from home, 75 news and 96 under entertainment category. Around 389 apps have been submitted under the 'others' category. Around 100 of these apps have more than 100,000 downloads, the official statement added.

The statement further said that the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App ecosystem has the potential to unlock value for the Indian tech startups and help them get a pie of the multi trillion-dollar app economy. "Just the top three companies with maximum downloads of apps this year have a total market cap of almost USD 2 trillion and are growing very fast," it said.

The applicants for the challenge are from all over the country including remote and small towns. This shows the talent that exists in our country and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian tech developers, entrepreneurs and companies to build for India at a scale, that is unparalleled anywhere in the world, the statement said.

The true challenge will be to identify the apps that are robust, scalable, secure with an easy to use interface and give users an experience that will make them come back to the app, it added..

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan governor should recommend President's Rule: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should take cognisance of the instability in the state and recommend Presidents RuleRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, she said, had openly violated ...

Playing day-night Test against Australia would be challenging: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By Vishesh Roy Playing a day-night Test against Australia could be challenging, believes Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the Tim Paine-led side has played more matches with the pink ball in their backyard.The two sides are slated to take...

Massive flood arrives at China's three Gorges reservoir

Wuhan China, July 18 XinhuaANI The Three Gorges reservoir in central Chinas Hubei Province has seen the second flood along the Yangtze River in 2020, the largest one arriving at the reservoir so far this year. At 8 a.m. on Saturday, the inb...

French firefighters battle blaze in cathedral in Nantes

A fire broke out Saturday in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers as firefighters fight the blaze. Residents and tourists watched...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020