MCX to go online from July 27 to include zero, negative prices

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Saturday said it will go live on July 27 with its new trading software to accommodate zero and negative prices of commodities derivatives contracts it offers on its platform. On July 11, the exchange had said that it will go live with this new trading software to include zero, negative prices on July 20.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:21 IST
The new trading software will go online from July 27, bringing the bourse at par with global exchanges as CME Group, the world's largest derivatives place, has already adopted this standard in April, MCX said in a statement. Image Credit: picpedia

In order to familiarise traders and members with the working of the new software, MCX successfully conducted its mock trading sessions on July 11 and July 18, without any adverse observation from members. Based on the request from members, one more mock trading session will be conducted on July 25, the exchange added.

In order to familiarise traders and members with the working of the new software, MCX successfully conducted its mock trading sessions on July 11 and July 18, without any adverse observation from members. Based on the request from members, one more mock trading session will be conducted on July 25, the exchange added. On July 11, the exchange had said that it will go live with this new trading software to include zero, negative prices on July 20.

