HDFC Bank gets shareholders' nod for raising Rs 50,000 cr via debt

Shareholders of HDFC Bank have given approval to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds to enhance capital base to fund its business growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 19:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shareholders of HDFC Bank have given approval to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds to enhance capital base to fund its business growth. The decision to this effect was taken in the Annual General Meeting concluded on Saturday.

"Approval of shareholders was obtained for issue of unsecured perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) on a private placement basis of an amount in aggregate not exceeding Rs 50,000 crore," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. Last month, the board cleared capital proposal to be carried out over the next twelve months.

Besides, shareholders also cleared a proposal for re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as executive director of the bank.

