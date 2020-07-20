Norges Bank raises stake in BHP Plc to 5.01%
Norges Bank of Norway raised its stake in BHP Plc to 5.01%, the company said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday. Norges' previous stake in the world's biggest listed miner was 4.06%. The 5% threshold was crossed on July 15, according to the filing.Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 12:37 IST
