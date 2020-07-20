CEAT Tyres introduces contactless servicing facility for customers

CEAT Tyres on Monday introduced several new initiatives including contactless pick-up-and-drop vehicle servicing besides facilities of appointment-based as well as doorstop services to cater to its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new services are being launched in a phased manner and will be available in 22 cities across the country in the next seven days, the tyre maker said in a release.

Doorstep services are being offered in prime metropolitan areas, it said. These initiatives not only take care of all tyre-related issues but also ensure regular business for CEAT Shoppe partners, the company said.

"At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus threat, safety and convenience of our customers are of utmost importance. The introduction of a contactless service showcases our commitment to maintaining safety norms and hygiene at our CEAT Shoppe," said CEAT Tyres Chief Marketing Officer Amit Tolani. The introduction of these services is aimed at making tyre maintenance safe and easy for customers and also ensuring business continuity for the dealer partners, he said.

Under the contactless pick-up-and-drop facility, the vehicle is picked up from the customer's doorstep, the required service is provided at a CEAT Shoppe, and the vehicle is then dropped back to the customer's place. This facility ensures that customers receive services without stepping outside their homes, the company said. It also added that the appointment-based service reduces wait time to a large extent wherein customers can book an appointment at the nearest CEAT Shoppe by giving a missed called at a particular number.

The company is also looking at introducing a WhatsApp-based service, wherein queries can be answered, and appointments can be booked through a WhatsApp message, it added..