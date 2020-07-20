Okinawa aims to add over 150 dealerships in current fiscal

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa on Monday said it aims to add over 150 dealerships by the end of the current fiscal to take its total sales network to over 500 outlets across the country. The company currently has over 350 dealerships across the country.

"Okinawa targets taking its dealership network to reach 500 from the current 350 plus dealer network. The brand also plans to target sub-dealers apart from the primary dealers while expanding its footprints," the company said in a statement. The company has already announced a hike in dealership margins from-- 8 to 11 per cent-- to support its partners amid the unprecedented COVID-19 spread.

As part of the expansion, the company would primarily be targeting cities across Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam and eastern region, Okinawa said. "There is no doubt that it will take a little time for the market to pick up. While the things gradually return to normalcy, we plan to grow ourselves across the country to serve the customers better," Okinawa founder and MD Jeetender Sharma said.

As the COVID-19 curve flats, there will be a demand for private vehicles and given the fact that electric vehicles are economically more viable in the longer run, people would want to opt for it, he noted. "We are spreading our wings to provide our customers across the cities with easy availability of the products and services,” Sharma added.