Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro down from four-month high; hopes for EU fund remain

The fact that it's continuing into a fourth day of negotiations is evidence that EU leaders are ready to do everything it takes to maintain unity in the euro zone, Foley said. If the 27 countries in the European Union agree on a recovery fund, said Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, that should inject confidence in the euro, no matter the numbers in the deal.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:00 IST
FOREX-Euro down from four-month high; hopes for EU fund remain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The euro retreated from the 19-week high of $1.1467 it reached on Monday amid hopes the European Union would agree on a recovery fund to help revive EU economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

EU leaders have made progress in Brussels after three days of talks, but they remain at odds over how to carve up the proposed 750 billion-euro ($859 billion) recovery fund. The fund's backers initially proposed 500 billion euros of grants and 250 million of loans. Some countries objected to that much in grants. They saw 350 billion euros as the maximum but showed signs of compromising.

Analysts said the smaller the number of grants, the more the euro would fall. The next level to watch for the euro is $1.1495, which would take the currency to a year-and-a-half high. It was last up 0.3% at $1.1456.

Jane Foley, the senior currency strategist at Rabobank, said the fact the currency could not stabilize above $1.1460 signaled more was needed to push it higher. "There is some good news already in the price. But it does look like it is struggling this morning to hold above that $1.1460 level ... as there is a little bit of 'selling the fact'," Foley said.

"But I would argue that the fundamentals for the euro have improved since around about May," she said. "We may still need another couple of positive headlines to take us to the next step." The EU summit was originally due to the last two days. The fact that it's continuing into the fourth day of negotiations is evidence that EU leaders are ready to do everything it takes to maintain unity in the eurozone, Foley said.

If the 27 countries in the European Union agree on a recovery fund, said Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, that should inject confidence in the euro, no matter the numbers in the deal. "What has been established is are the EU in times of need willing to pull together and display unity in order to help out the hardest-hit economies. And so the exact number is less relevant than getting a deal done," Bell said.

BNP Paribas had two trades set in to express their positive view on the euro long euro/dollar via options with a strike of $1.16 and a long euro/Swiss franc, said Parisha Saimbi, G10 FX strategist at BNP Paribas. "Within the next couple of weeks, seeing $1.16 wouldn't be completely out of the woods. "On a day like today perhaps we could test $1.15 if we do get a deal announced today ... perhaps we can see an initial 30-, 40-, 50-pip pare back to take profit, but I think the trend should still be there for us to get up to $1.16," she said.

"It's still right to believe that the market hasn't fully priced in a deal outcome," Saimbi said, noting that according to BNP's positioning index, money managers were long the euro, albeit still half-way before seeing positions becoming over-stretched. Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar index was flat at 95.83, with its advance kept in check by investors' strong risk appetite amid expectations of more stimulus from Europe and from the United States. ($1 = 0.8731 euros)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with IBM CEO Shri Arvind Krishna via video conferencing today.Prime Minister congratulated Shri Arvind Krishna for becoming the global head of IBM earlier this year. He mentioned the strong conne...

I hope you feel my love: Riley Keough's emotional note to late brother Benjamin

Actor Riley Keough has posted a heartfelt tribute to baby brother Benjamin who committed suicide last week. Riley and Benjamin, 27, are the children of musician Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandchildren of music legend Elvi...

Angel Broking Becomes 4th Largest Brokerage House in the Country Based on Active Clients at the NSE

The brokerage firm has been on-boarding an average of more than 1 lac accounts per month since Mar2020 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Marking its stellar rise in the Indian broking industry, Angel Broking has now become ...

Cricket-England pacers strike early to leave Windies 25-3 at lunch on final day

West Indies lost both their opening batsmen early and were 25-3 at lunch after England declared in the first session to set the visitors a target of 312 on the final day of the second test in Manchester on Monday.Englands declaration meant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020