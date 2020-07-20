Left Menu
91springboard ties up with University of Arizona to provide virtual courses to Indian students

The University of Arizona, USA, and 91springboard have partnered to provide undergraduate and graduate courses to students and working professionals, the company said in a statement. This is a programme that is tailor-made for virtual learning at 91springboard office spaces across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:14 IST
Co-working operator 91springboard on Monday said the company has tied up with the University of Arizona to provide virtual courses to Indian students at its shared workspace centres. The University of Arizona, USA, and 91springboard have partnered to provide undergraduate and graduate courses to students and working professionals, the company said in a statement.

This is a programme that is tailor-made for virtual learning at 91springboard office spaces across the country. Students can choose from over 40 undergraduate (4 years) and 20 graduate (2 years) courses in engineering, computer technology, humanities, business management, and applied sciences, among others.

The courses will be available across 27 co-working centres located in Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Noida from next month..

