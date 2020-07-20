Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zuper and Zendesk Collaborate to Help Organizations Transform Customer Service Experience

About Zuper Zuper enables organizations with field service teams to better organize and provide the best possible customer experience through its intelligent workforce management platform.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:19 IST
Zuper and Zendesk Collaborate to Help Organizations Transform Customer Service Experience

CHENNAI, India and SEATTLE, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuper, a platform for intelligent workforce management, today announced its integration with Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN). This integration will enable organizations to better align their customer support and field service teams to provide the best possible customer experience. Zuper is already working with thousands of customers worldwide and has handled over Two million work orders. As a Zendesk Technology Alliances Partner, the Zuper Workforce Management Solution is now available in the Zendesk marketplace. Zuper has built the world's most comprehensive field service management platform which helps organizations to provide exceptional Customer Experience. Zuper integration with Zendesk empowers the customer support agent to directly schedule, dispatch and allocate the ticket to a mobile workforce to improve productivity, efficiency and offer the best experience to the customers.

"Zuper for Zendesk is a great solution for organizations looking to seamlessly connect their customer support and field service teams," said Jerome Agnola, Director of Technology Alliances at Zendesk. "Zuper's simple and scalable remote workforce management platform helps automate many complex tasks such as creating a service dispatch directly from a Zendesk ticket, or publishing status of a work order into Zendesk." "Service businesses are working diligently to keep pace with customer expectations that have changed dramatically during the COVID pandemic. One of the most critical challenges is to ensure that support and service teams are tightly aligned. This integration enables organizations to leverage Zuper and Zendesk in a customized fashion that is optimal for business success," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper Inc. "Our partnership with Zendesk is an important milestone to empower global organizations to provide the best customer experience." Zuper's AI-powered, intelligent workforce management platform helps service organizations manage, modernize and transform the field and remote workforce. The enterprises and midsized businesses using Zuper across thousands of employees have benefited from significant operational advantages including a 50% increase in workforce utilization, 35% reduction in service turnaround time, 45% increase in customer adoption and profitability, and 30% reduction in costs. About Zuper Zuper enables organizations with field service teams to better organize and provide the best possible customer experience through its intelligent workforce management platform. The company's white-label application allows businesses to efficiently manage their operations and workforces from anywhere and dispatch the right person with the right information at the right time. The company also helps organizations maintain COVID-19 compliance and create a safe environment for employees, customers, and the community through its ZuperCCPack. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc is headquartered in Seattle and has offices in India and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://zuper.co/.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216665/Zuper_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro hits 4-month high as hopes for EU recovery fund deal rise

The euro hit a 19-week high of 1.1467 on Monday, underpinned by hopes the European Union would agree on a 750 billion euro 857.93 billion recovery fund to help revive EU economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 390 billion euros cou...

Egypt's lawmakers to vote on deploying troops to Libya

Egypts parliament is to vote Monday to authorize the president to deploy troops to neighboring Libya if Turkey-backed forces there, allied with the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, move to retake the strategic coastal city of Sirte. An...

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with IBM CEO Shri Arvind Krishna via video conferencing today.Prime Minister congratulated Shri Arvind Krishna for becoming the global head of IBM earlier this year. He mentioned the strong conne...

I hope you feel my love: Riley Keough's emotional note to late brother Benjamin

Actor Riley Keough has posted a heartfelt tribute to baby brother Benjamin who committed suicide last week. Riley and Benjamin, 27, are the children of musician Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandchildren of music legend Elvi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020