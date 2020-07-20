Zuper and Zendesk Collaborate to Help Organizations Transform Customer Service Experience

CHENNAI, India and SEATTLE, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuper, a platform for intelligent workforce management, today announced its integration with Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN). This integration will enable organizations to better align their customer support and field service teams to provide the best possible customer experience. Zuper is already working with thousands of customers worldwide and has handled over Two million work orders. As a Zendesk Technology Alliances Partner, the Zuper Workforce Management Solution is now available in the Zendesk marketplace. Zuper has built the world's most comprehensive field service management platform which helps organizations to provide exceptional Customer Experience. Zuper integration with Zendesk empowers the customer support agent to directly schedule, dispatch and allocate the ticket to a mobile workforce to improve productivity, efficiency and offer the best experience to the customers.

"Zuper for Zendesk is a great solution for organizations looking to seamlessly connect their customer support and field service teams," said Jerome Agnola, Director of Technology Alliances at Zendesk. "Zuper's simple and scalable remote workforce management platform helps automate many complex tasks such as creating a service dispatch directly from a Zendesk ticket, or publishing status of a work order into Zendesk." "Service businesses are working diligently to keep pace with customer expectations that have changed dramatically during the COVID pandemic. One of the most critical challenges is to ensure that support and service teams are tightly aligned. This integration enables organizations to leverage Zuper and Zendesk in a customized fashion that is optimal for business success," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper Inc. "Our partnership with Zendesk is an important milestone to empower global organizations to provide the best customer experience." Zuper's AI-powered, intelligent workforce management platform helps service organizations manage, modernize and transform the field and remote workforce. The enterprises and midsized businesses using Zuper across thousands of employees have benefited from significant operational advantages including a 50% increase in workforce utilization, 35% reduction in service turnaround time, 45% increase in customer adoption and profitability, and 30% reduction in costs. About Zuper Zuper enables organizations with field service teams to better organize and provide the best possible customer experience through its intelligent workforce management platform. The company's white-label application allows businesses to efficiently manage their operations and workforces from anywhere and dispatch the right person with the right information at the right time. The company also helps organizations maintain COVID-19 compliance and create a safe environment for employees, customers, and the community through its ZuperCCPack. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc is headquartered in Seattle and has offices in India and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://zuper.co/.

