Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industrial units in Haridwar asked to manage with 10 pc staff

At least 150 people tested positive for the virus in the district on Sunday, causing alarm in the district administration. Thirty additional village and city response teams were also formed by the DM to ramp-up contact-tracing in the district.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:52 IST
Industrial units in Haridwar asked to manage with 10 pc staff

Industrial units in Haridwar district have been asked to allow only 10 per cent staff to work to contain an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases. At least 150 people tested positive for the virus in the district on Sunday, causing alarm in the district administration. It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reported by any district since the outbreak of the pandemic in Uttarakhand.

An order asking all industrial firms in the district to manage with only 10 per cent staff was issued by District Magistrate C Ravishankar. Thirty additional village and city response teams were also formed by the DM to ramp-up contact-tracing in the district.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK suspends extradition arrangements with Hong Kong

Britains government suspended its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong on Monday, after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions grow with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had concerns about the new law...

CBI questions Raj Cong MLA Krishna Poonia in Churu SHO suicide case

The CBI on Monday questioned Olympian and Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide by SHO of Rajgarh Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu district, officials said. Poonia was questioned for nearly three hours at h...

Stokes takes big wicket, England eyes victory in 2nd test

Ben Stokes removed Jermaine Blackwood off the final ball before tea to leave the West Indies on 137-5 and ignite Englands chances of winning the second test on the final day at Old Trafford on Monday. Blackwood 55 gloved an attempted shot a...

Indian GM Harikrishna takes 2nd spot in rapid event at Biel Chess Festival

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna finished second in the rapid section of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland. The World No. 26 scored 10 points, two less than Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland, who finished on top, late on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020