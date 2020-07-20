Left Menu
DGFT revises approval procedure for PPE medical coveralls' export

The commerce ministry has revised the procedure and criteria for submission and approval of applications for export of PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 as all the requests filed by exporters for shipments in July were found ineligible, according to a trade notice issued on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:38 IST
The commerce ministry has revised the procedure and criteria for submission and approval of applications for export of PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 as all the requests filed by exporters for shipments in July were found ineligible, according to a trade notice issued on Monday. On June 29, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) permitted shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 treatment with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units per month.

"All the applications received from July 1 to 3 were examined and none of the applications fulfilled the criteria specified in the trade notice dated June 29. All the applications, therefore, have been found ineligible for allocation of export quota," the notice by DGFT said. It said the application procedure and criteria for the export has been "revised" and exporters are invited to file fresh online applications for export of these coveralls.

For the month of July, it said online applications for the export as per revised criteria filed from July 22-24 will be considered. "For August onwards, applications filed from the first day to third day of each month will be considered for the quota of that month. Validity of the export licenses will be for three months,"it added.

The exporter will have to submit the copy of purchase order and one application per IEC (import export code) will be considered..

