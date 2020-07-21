European stock index futures gain after EU stimulus deal

European stock index futures gain after EU stimulus dealReuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:01 IST
European stock index futures rose on Tuesday after European Union leaders reached a "historic" deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies.
Summit chairman Charles Michel tweeted "Deal" shortly after the 27 leaders finally reached an agreement at a 0315 GMT plenary session. Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.5%, while German DAX futures and FTSE futures gained 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.
Hopes for a deal as well as positive data from an array of COVID-19 vaccine candidates had lifted the pan-European STOXX 600 index higher on Monday.
