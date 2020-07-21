Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's GDP to contract 6.1 pc in FY21: Nomura

The Reserve Bank is likely to pause at the upcoming policy review in August and cut rates by 25 basis points each in the October and December reviews, Japanese brokerage Nomura said in a report. All the analysts expect a contraction in the GDP due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted both supply and demand forces in the economy since March.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:50 IST
India's GDP to contract 6.1 pc in FY21: Nomura

Economic activity continues to remain weak and will lead to a 6.1 per cent contraction in India's GDP in the current fiscal, a foreign brokerage said on Tuesday. The Reserve Bank is likely to pause at the upcoming policy review in August and cut rates by 25 basis points each in the October and December reviews, Japanese brokerage Nomura said in a report.

All the analysts expect a contraction in the GDP due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted both supply and demand forces in the economy since March. Official data also suggests a surge in inflation, which will further drag down the GDP in real terms. Nomura said the June quarter will be the 'nadir' from a growth perspective and the economy will contract by 15.2 per cent and the GDP will never come into the positive territory in the remaining part of this fiscal.

It estimated contractions of 5.6 per cent in September quarter, 2.8 per cent for December quarter and 1.4 per cent in the March quarter, which will give a full fiscal GDP at negative 6.1 per cent. “Overall, aggregate demand continues to lag aggregate supply, especially due to weak services activity and subdued urban consumption demand,” it said. Demand has taken a larger hit from the lockdown, likely reflecting higher precautionary savings by consumers amid rising income uncertainty. In contrast, the supply side is constrained only to the extent mandated by the rules, it said.

The brokerage said the growth estimates are arrived at after analysing 'ultra' high frequency indicators such as various mobility indices, employment and electricity demand to glean the direction of the growth trajectory. On the monetary policy front, it said the RBI, which has already cut rates by a cumulative 1.15 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic, is not done yet.

“We do not believe this is the end of the easing cycle, because of the mounting growth risks, and relatively unscathed medium-term view of benign inflation,” it said, adding that given the limitations on the fiscal side, the central bank will have to do heavy lifting..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

World shares rise after EU reaches deal to support economies

Global stock markets rose on Tuesday after European leaders worked out a deal to support their virus-stricken economies. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and London after a day of gains in Asia, while US futures pointed to gains on Wall Stre...

Feel like I'm at beginning of new journey: Eric Dier after signing contract extension with Tottenham

After signing a contract extension with Tottenham, Eric Dier expressed elation and said he feels like he is at the beginning of a new journey. I feel like that 20-year-old when I first arrived. Thats the feeling I have right now. I feel lik...

China warns UK against ‘interference’ on Hong Kong

China has hit back with a warning that Britain must bear the consequences if it continues what it believes is interference in its internal affairs after the UK suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Ra...

Unspecified number of deer swept away in swollen Ganga, 7 rescued: Officilas

An unspecified number of deers were swept away in the Ganga while seven of the bunch were rescued near here, said officials on Monday. The bunch of deer, apparently trapped in a swollen Ganga near Hardwar amid the incessant rains, was swept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020