Share India Securities Limited Becomes 4th Largest Broking Company in India

NEW DELHI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Share India Securities Limited (BSE: 540725) (BSE: SISL), one of India's leading hi- tech broking Company and financial service provider, announced strong financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31st 2020. Share India Securities Limited is a key player in derivative market segment with ~5% share of derivative turnover in NSE F&O. With a consolidated total revenue of Rs. 2793.46 Mn in FY 20, Share India, amongst the listed broking companies, became the 4th largest broking company in terms of revenue from operations albeit with a much smaller physical footprint due to its focus on technology and customized products for its clients. Powered with 1300 employees, the company has been in operation since last 26 years and has a nationwide reach with its 587+ branches present across 14 major states of India.

HIGHLIGHTS OF CONSOLIDATED Y-o-Y RESULTS: The Company's consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2020 increased substantially by 60% to Rs. 400.01 Mn vs. Rs. 249.93 Mn in the previous FY 2019. The consolidated total revenues grew significantly to Rs. 2,793.46 Mn from Rs. 2,071.86 Mn in FY 19, registering an increase of 34.83%. The Basic EPS stood to Rs. 12.54 (grew 60.15% YoY). As on July 17, 2020, the Market Capitalization of the Company stands at Rs. 277.75 crores. CONSOLIDATED Q4 - 20 (Y-o-Y) and (Q-o-Q): For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the company's consolidated total revenue increased to Rs. 1,056.12 Mn, resulting in growth of 80.81% Y-o-Y basis and 62.48% Q-o-Q basis. Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter jumped to Rs. 169.92 Mn, resulting in growth of 215.43% Y-o-Y basis and 67.96% Q-o-Q basis.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS In FY 20, the Company merged 'Total Securities Limited', a leading Mumbai-based Stock Broking Co. in an all equity deal, which led Share India towards strengthening of its financial position, enhancement in leadership and increase in geographical presence. The Company added 80 new branches in FY 20, leading to total count of 587 branches/franchises. The Company was also successful in expanding its operations in NBFC and Mutual fund distribution as well • NBFC Business: • Loan book size increased by 104% to Rs. 616 Mn as compared to Rs. 301 Mn in FY 19; • Net Interest Income increased by 212% to Rs. 40.3 Mn as compared to Rs. 12.9 Mn in FY 19, • Wealth Management: • AuM of Mutual Funds increased by Rs. 170 Mn to Rs. 1129 Mn Commenting on the successful results, Mr. Sachin Gupta, CEO and Whole Time Director, Share India, said: "Over the times, we have grown from a traditional stock broker to now a hi-tech broking Company leveraging on tech leadership, algorithmic trading and consistently providing customized capital market tech-based solutions to our clients. In alignment to our vision to be a complete financial service provider, we expanded our operations this year in the NBFC business, insurance broking, merchant banking and mutual funds distribution as well. In upcoming times, we expect to grow multifold and have strong foothold in being a complete financial service provider. Most of our strategy for product expansion in multiple avenues of capital markets is now complete and our focus is to increase the size and scale of these businesses in coming years. Our dynamic business strategies focused on strong growth have led us to reach at record levels in F.Y. 20. We are proud of our growing track record and financial performance during FY 20, and moving forward we have geared ourselves to meet our client needs effectively even in this COVID-19 crisis." Mr. Kamlesh Vadilal Shah, Managing Director, Share India, said: "We would like to assure our stockholders that our underlying fundamentals remain firmly intact, due to strong handhold across our business segments. While the immediate short-term will be challenging, looking ahead, we can see that there is a strong interest to grow our Insurance business. I am confident that we will emerge from this stronger." About Share India Securities Limited Leveraging on technology and algorithmic trading, SISL is a leading stock broking house that offers customized capital market tech-based solutions to its clients. The Company has also forayed into NBFC business, insurance broking, merchant banking, portfolio management and mutual funds distribution through own/ Wholly Owned Subsidiaries.

