Vertex Global Services bags the prestigious India's Best Company of the Year Awards 2020, by Berkshire Media

Vertex Global Services, the leading and global Business Optimization Solutions provider, has bagged the prestigious "India's Best Company of the Year Awards 2020", by Berkshire Media.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:34 IST
Vertex Global Services - India's Best Company of the Year Awards 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vertex Global Services, the leading and global Business Optimization Solutions provider, has bagged the prestigious "India's Best Company of the Year Awards 2020", by Berkshire Media. Vertex has won the award for excellence based on multiple parameters such as business ethics, corporate governance, workplace culture, goodwill, innovation, leadership, etc. Vertex has undergone a rigorous research to stand out of Fortune 500 Companies. With a spotlight on innovation and creating a satisfied customer base, Vertex has invested heavily in Indian market and is celebrating the success of being one amongst the fastest growing companies.

Berkshire Media, a USA based market research firm analyses the performance of Indian companies and run an exhaustive survey every year to choose the out of the box company for the India's Best Company of the Year Awards. Berkshire Media is a USA based market research and brand consulting firm. It selects the best company in terms of growth, business ethics, corporate rules, work culture and innovation. "It is a great honor to receive this global recognition and to be awarded the 'India's Best Company of the Year' by Berkshire Media. It reinforces the belief in our vision and testament that Vertex services are the pride across India and other global market. We have been able to build an organisation that delivers quality solution to clients, and considers its people as an asset," said Gagan Arora, EVP - Vertex Global Services, while commenting on this moment.

"Such continuous validation for our delivery of best-in-class protection and performance makes us extremely proud. This achievement highlights our tagline "Passion for Excellence" as it reflects the commitment and passion of our Vertex team to build innovative technology that helps our consumers. I would like to add that our ESAT & CSAT has been over 90 per cent every month for the last two years," Arora added. Despite the toughest business conditions during pandemic, Vertex Global Services continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, growth and bottom-line results.

Some of the companies that have been selected for India's Best Company of the Year Award 2020 include IRTC, Reliance Industries, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Godrej Group, Infosys, Jindal Steel, Nestle, Coal India, Mahindra Finance, Samsung Electronics, SBI, Tata Coffee etc. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

