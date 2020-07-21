Otipy partners with SHEROES to empower women

Social commerce Otipy on Tuesday said it has partnered with women-centric social networking app, SHEROES, to empower women pan-India by providing them an earning opportunity as Otipy partner resellers

The partnership between Otipy and SHEROES will be based on a revenue-sharing model, with strong synergies between both the app based platforms, a statement said. The initiative is looking to partner with more than 1,000 women in becoming Otipy resellers, in the Delhi-NCR region alone. Otipy is a community based platform to connect consumers, resellers and farmers for bringing fresh produce to doorstep.