Otipy partners with SHEROES to empower women

The initiative is looking to partner with more than 1,000 women in becoming Otipy resellers, in the Delhi-NCR region alone. Otipy is a community based platform to connect consumers, resellers and farmers for bringing fresh produce to doorstep.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:43 IST
Social commerce Otipy on Tuesday said it has partnered with women-centric social networking app, SHEROES, to empower women pan-India by providing them an earning opportunity as Otipy partner resellers

The partnership between Otipy and SHEROES will be based on a revenue-sharing model, with strong synergies between both the app based platforms, a statement said.

