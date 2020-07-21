Left Menu
Development News Edition

Small savings mobilisation target fixed at Rs 925 crore in WB postal circle

"For the current fiscal, the target set for small savings mobilisation and cash certificates is Rs 925.88 crore", Chief Post Master General (CPMG) M Alexander said. He said the current situation due to the pandemic may make the task of meeting the target a bit difficult, for which the postal department has drawn up plans.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:21 IST
Small savings mobilisation target fixed at Rs 925 crore in WB postal circle

Small savings mobilisation in the West Bengal postal circle during the current financial year has been fixed at Rs 925.88 crore, a top official said. Last fiscal, the West Bengal postal circle mobilised around Rs 792 crore by way of small savings and cash certificates.

The West Bengal postal circle also consist of Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar. "For the current fiscal, the target set for small savings mobilisation and cash certificates is Rs 925.88 crore", Chief Post Master General (CPMG) M Alexander said.

He said the current situation due to the pandemic may make the task of meeting the target a bit difficult, for which the postal department has drawn up plans. "We are hopeful that the situation and economic activity will improve post-COVID", he said.

The CPMG said that the department has decided to tap people working in the government and PSUs for opening of Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts. This, according to him, will help the department in mobilising a substantial amount of small savings during the fiscal.

During the lockdown months of April and May, West Bengal postal circle remained the highest grosser in small savings mobilisation in the country. Regarding operations of the department during this critical period, Alexander said that the postal delivery system is the worst affected due to severe staff shortage.

"Average postman attendance is around 35 per cent", he said..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong protesters gather on anniversary of mob attack

Small groups of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators gathered on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, and demanded justice for victims of the violence and broader fre...

Pakistan issues last warning to TikTok over vulgar content

Pakistans telecommunications regulator issued a final warning to short-form video app TikTok on Monday over explicit content posted on the platform, while live-streaming app Bigo Live was blocked for the same reason. TikTok, owned by China-...

India's COVID-19 fatality rate drops to 2.43% from 3.36% on Jun 17: Health Ministry

Indias COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped significantly to 2.43 percent from 3.36 percent on June 17 due to effective clinical management of coronavirus cases, the Centre said on Tuesday, asserting the country has handled the pandemic relat...

2 cattle smugglers arrested following encounter with UP police

Siddharthnagar district police arrested two alleged cattle smugglers on Tuesday following an encounter in which one of the accused was injured, officials said. On Monday, locals of Karjahan village informed police about remains of cattle fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020