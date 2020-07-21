Small savings mobilisation target fixed at Rs 925 crore in WB postal circle

Small savings mobilisation in the West Bengal postal circle during the current financial year has been fixed at Rs 925.88 crore, a top official said. Last fiscal, the West Bengal postal circle mobilised around Rs 792 crore by way of small savings and cash certificates.

The West Bengal postal circle also consist of Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar. "For the current fiscal, the target set for small savings mobilisation and cash certificates is Rs 925.88 crore", Chief Post Master General (CPMG) M Alexander said.

He said the current situation due to the pandemic may make the task of meeting the target a bit difficult, for which the postal department has drawn up plans. "We are hopeful that the situation and economic activity will improve post-COVID", he said.

The CPMG said that the department has decided to tap people working in the government and PSUs for opening of Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts. This, according to him, will help the department in mobilising a substantial amount of small savings during the fiscal.

During the lockdown months of April and May, West Bengal postal circle remained the highest grosser in small savings mobilisation in the country. Regarding operations of the department during this critical period, Alexander said that the postal delivery system is the worst affected due to severe staff shortage.

"Average postman attendance is around 35 per cent", he said..